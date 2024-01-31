Home Office
|Printable version
New international arrangements expand opportunities for UK youth
The UK’s Youth Mobility schemes with Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea have been expanded, while new schemes with Uruguay and Andorra come into effect
Young Brits will have more opportunities to live, work and study abroad, as changes to the UK’s international arrangements with 6 countries come into effect today (31 January).
Enhancements to the UK government’s successful existing Youth Mobility schemes with Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea have come into force, including expanding the age range so more young people can qualify and gain vital life experience overseas.
New schemes with Andorra and Uruguay have also taken effect for individuals aged between 18 to 30, with 100 and 500 places available for Andorran and Uruguayan youth respectively to come to the UK for a maximum stay of up to 2 years.
Youth Mobility schemes build on the close relations between the UK and these partner countries by promoting and facilitating access to opportunities that enable young people to gain a better understanding of other countries and the UK’s cultures and societies, through travel, work and life experience overseas.
Each arrangement is reciprocal and quota-based, minimising any impact on net migration and pressure on public services, while providing equal opportunities for young Brits to make lasting connections, develop their skills and bring the benefit of their experiences back home.
Tom Pursglove MP, Minister for Legal Migration and the Border, said:
Travelling, working and living overseas can be a wonderful and immensely valuable experience.
We are always proud to welcome young people to experience life in the UK, and strengthen the close ties between participating partner countries, while thousands of Brits similarly make life-changing journeys every year through these schemes.
Due to their reciprocal nature, these opportunities can also be provided without adding to already high levels of immigration or placing additional pressure on our public services.
The age range for the UK’s existing schemes with Australia, Canada and South Korea has been expanded today, so young people up to the age of 35 can now qualify.
Australian and Canadian nationals in the UK on a Youth Mobility visa can also now apply for a one-year extension, taking the total amount of time they can be in Britain to 3 years.
The reciprocal quota with Japan is being increased to 6,000, while the quota with South Korea is rising to 5,000. Citizens from both countries will now no longer be required to enter a ballot before applying.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-international-arrangements-expand-opportunities-for-uk-youth
Latest News from
Home Office
Home Secretary underlines commitment to cut net migration30/01/2024 15:12:00
Rollout of new transformative legal migration measures begins, with new restrictions set to relieve the burden on British taxpayers and public services
UK and US step up action to tackle domestic threat from Iran30/01/2024 11:12:00
A new sanctions package, coordinated with the US, targets Iranian officials responsible for threats to kill on UK soil and criminal gangs who do the regime’s bidding overseas.
People smuggler jailed for fake passport scheme26/01/2024 16:10:00
A people smuggler has been jailed for conspiring to bring 16 Albanian migrants to the UK with fake EU passports and fraudulent airline bookings.
Three arrested in fake immigration law firm raid26/01/2024 10:15:00
Three suspected fraudulent immigration lawyers have been arrested in Greater Manchester following a Home Office raid on Wednesday 24 January.
New law to ban zombie-style knives and machetes25/01/2024 15:15:00
Zombie-style knives and machetes will be outlawed under legislation laid today. A surrender and compensation scheme will launch in the summer.
Hizb ut-Tahrir proscribed as terrorist organisation19/01/2024 11:10:00
Hizb ut-Tahrir has been proscribed today (19 January), making it a criminal offence to belong to the group, or invite support for it.
Record drug seizures as Border Force cracks down on illegal drugs18/01/2024 16:20:00
Border Force have made the highest number of illegal drug seizures since records began, as action at the border helps stop illegal drugs reaching the country.
People smuggler jailed for cramming woman behind car dashboard17/01/2024 10:15:00
A people smuggler was yesterday jailed for attempting to bring a Vietnamese woman into the UK by cramming her into the dashboard of his car.