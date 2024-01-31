New international arrangements expand opportunities for UK youth

The UK’s Youth Mobility schemes with Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea have been expanded, while new schemes with Uruguay and Andorra come into effect

Young Brits will have more opportunities to live, work and study abroad, as changes to the UK’s international arrangements with 6 countries come into effect today (31 January).

Enhancements to the UK government’s successful existing Youth Mobility schemes with Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea have come into force, including expanding the age range so more young people can qualify and gain vital life experience overseas.

New schemes with Andorra and Uruguay have also taken effect for individuals aged between 18 to 30, with 100 and 500 places available for Andorran and Uruguayan youth respectively to come to the UK for a maximum stay of up to 2 years.

Youth Mobility schemes build on the close relations between the UK and these partner countries by promoting and facilitating access to opportunities that enable young people to gain a better understanding of other countries and the UK’s cultures and societies, through travel, work and life experience overseas.

Each arrangement is reciprocal and quota-based, minimising any impact on net migration and pressure on public services, while providing equal opportunities for young Brits to make lasting connections, develop their skills and bring the benefit of their experiences back home.

Tom Pursglove MP, Minister for Legal Migration and the Border, said:

Travelling, working and living overseas can be a wonderful and immensely valuable experience. We are always proud to welcome young people to experience life in the UK, and strengthen the close ties between participating partner countries, while thousands of Brits similarly make life-changing journeys every year through these schemes. Due to their reciprocal nature, these opportunities can also be provided without adding to already high levels of immigration or placing additional pressure on our public services.

The age range for the UK’s existing schemes with Australia, Canada and South Korea has been expanded today, so young people up to the age of 35 can now qualify.

Australian and Canadian nationals in the UK on a Youth Mobility visa can also now apply for a one-year extension, taking the total amount of time they can be in Britain to 3 years.

The reciprocal quota with Japan is being increased to 6,000, while the quota with South Korea is rising to 5,000. Citizens from both countries will now no longer be required to enter a ballot before applying.