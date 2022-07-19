New investment boost for OpenActive

We're working with the Open Data Institute on the project that’s vital to our long-term strategy Uniting the Movement.

We’ve awarded the Open Data Institute (ODI) £800,000 of National Lottery funding to deliver the next phase of OpenActive. Originally launched in 2016, OpenActive is a major open data project that’s vital to our long-term strategy Uniting the Movement. The new investment will allow the ODI to continue to deliver and improve the sport and physical activity sector’s ability to publish and use open data.

Supporting the data infrastructure required to make it easier to find opportunities to get active, will help tackle inequalities in activity levels.

Nick Pontefract, our chief strategy officer, believes the investment will help more people be able to access opportunities to play sport and be physically active.

“Lack of access to high-quality open data in the sport and physical activity sector is a barrier to getting people active,” he said.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone – regardless of your postcode, background or bank balance – has the opportunity to get active in their local area. The OpenActive investment will support us to achieve that.”

Since OpenActive’s launch, more than 100 organisations have been collaborating to ensure opportunities to get active are easily accessible online, to everyone in England.

This has resulted in 600,000 sessions being published monthly, by almost 70 organisations, as well as £13.6 million in additional revenue for activity providers and almost £2m for booking systems revenue per month.

The next phase of OpenActive will seek to help the sport and activity sector to recover and reinvent from the disruptions of coronavirus (Covid-19), with open data supporting our partners to understand more about the supply of sport and physical activity across England.

