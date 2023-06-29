Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New investment in peat in fight against climate change
On 29 June 2023, the government announced new investment and actions to improve lowland peat and reduce carbon emissions.
- New action to reduce peat carbon emissions, improve resilience to drought and support farmers following recommendations from the Chair of the Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force
- Over £7.5 million of new funding for innovative water management projects to help mitigate the impacts of climate change
- Winners of £5 million Paludiculture Exploration Fund grant scheme also announced
New investment and actions to improve lowland peat and reduce carbon emissions have been set out by the government today (Thursday 29 June).
Peat soils contain over half the country’s terrestrial carbon stores and serve as a potent nature-based solution against climate change. However, as a result of centuries of drainage to create land suitable for agriculture, our peat soils are drying out, causing the organic matter they contain to decompose and release carbon into the atmosphere. Today, just 1% of England’s lowland peatlands remain in a near-natural state.
By rewetting lowland peat soils, we can deliver carbon emission reductions, improve food security, boost wetland biodiversity, and better protect communities from flooding.
To support the preservation and sustainable management of lowland peatlands, the government has announced that it will take forward action on all the recommendations made by Robert Caudwell, independent Chair of the Lowland Agricultural Peat Task Force, whose report is published today.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-investment-in-peat-in-fight-against-climate-change
