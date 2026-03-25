New investment in safe spaces for survivors of abuse

More survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence will be able to get help in safe, welcoming spaces across Wales, thanks to £3.1 million of Welsh Government funding.

For many people escaping abuse, refuges and support centres provide emergency accommodation and space for specialist advice and support. To do this effectively, buildings must meet modern standards for safety, privacy and accessibility. This funding will help organisations improve and expand their premises so they can support more people.

Grants of up to £350,000 will help organisations buy, upgrade and repair buildings, improve security, and create more accessible spaces so more people can get support when they need it.

One organisation receiving funding is Cyfannol Women's Aid, which has been awarded £350,000 to establish a dedicated Hwb in Caerphilly. The Hwb will provide a central, trauma-informed space for those affected by Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse, and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) across the borough. The multi-functional, disability-accessible facility will offer drop-in support, outreach, counselling, group recovery programmes, and specialist services for children and young people. Private areas to support appointments with partner agencies, including health and police, will ensure a holistic approach to care.

Debra Richards, Director of Communications and Development at Cyfannol Women’s Aid yesterday said:

This funding will directly enhance the support available to individuals and families in Caerphilly, ensuring they can access the help they need in an environment that feels safe, welcoming and centred on their wellbeing. For many, stepping into the Hwb will mark the beginning of their journey to rebuilding their life after abuse. Thanks to this investment, we can offer a confidential and accessible space that provides the privacy, dignity and specialist support people need to move forward in a life free from abuse.

Jane Hutt, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, yesterday said:

Having access to safe spaces can make a vital difference. It means someone fleeing abuse has somewhere secure to go, where they are supported and protected. This investment will strengthen services across Wales so more survivors can get help quickly and start to move forward with confidence.

The Live Fear Free helpline is available free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence on 0808 80 10 800.