New IOPC training course launched for student police officers

Newly recruited police officers and staff are to receive a training package designed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which gives them an insight into the role of the police watchdog.

The bespoke online course, created by the IOPC in conjunction with the College of Policing, will be included as part of the curriculum for all student officers and others new to policing.

It’s the first time an official IOPC course – which was launched last month on the College’s learning platform College Learn – has been included in mandatory training for new starters.

The 90-minute package was designed by the IOPC’s Oversight Team, which examines the way police forces in England and Wales handle complaints from the public and offers advice and best practice to improve their complaint handling processes.

IOPC Director of Oversight and Casework, David Ford, said he expects around 3,000 trainee officers will have access to the course in the first year.

“The course will ensure new recruits gain an understanding of our work from the outset and the role we play in improving confidence levels in the police complaints system,” added Mr Ford.

“It offers an insight into the IOPC, our work, how we contribute to strengthening the police complaints system, and what police officers and staff should expect if they are part of a review or an independent investigation.

“We know there is a risk trainees may encounter misunderstandings or inaccurate information about the IOPC. That’s why it’s important to reach them in the early stages of their career to clearly lay out our role, processes, and responsibilities.

“Around 3,000 new officers were recruited across policing in England and Wales last year, so the reach and potential influence is significant.

“We want new starters to understand the important role we play. They are likely to have questions, and we want to bust any myths they may have encountered. It should act to inform and reassure trainees as they embark on their exciting new careers in policing.”

The interactive course gives new recruits an opportunity to check their IOPC knowledge through a series of learning exercises and scenarios.

In addition to new recruits, any existing officers or staff members with access to College Learn will also be able to access the course.

Mr Ford, added: “Until now there hasn’t been any formal, IOPC-led training for new officers. We would regularly provide training inputs on the IOPC to groups of student officers, but it was inconsistent across forces with varying uptake rates.

“In addition to this new training course, the IOPC runs a number of workshops and training events each year, including quarterly sessions for new Professional Standards Department (PSD) staff which are well-attended.”

Louise Hodgson, Head of Recruitment & Initial Entry Routes at the College of Policing, added: "We are pleased to promote the introduction of this new training package. It will help ensure new police joiners begin their careers with a clear understanding of the IOPC’s role and the wider police complaints system.

“Embedding this learning within initial training is valuable to building transparency, confidence and professionalism from the outset. It will help new officers understand not only how police oversight works, but why the mechanisms are vital to maintaining public trust.

“The new package also means forces can readily ensure all joiners receive consistent, accurate and up-to-date learning on this important subject.

“As the standard setting body for police education, we are pleased to partner with the IOPC on this initiative. It is fully in-line with our commitment, at the College of Policing, to see new officers equipped with the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to meet the highest standards and deliver a service the public has confidence in.”