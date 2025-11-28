New JRF modelling shows bleakest parliament on record for living standards but less pain for worst off

New modelling from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds that living standards are still set to fall across the rest of the parliament (November 2029) but that actions at the Budget have made the decline less painful for low-income households.

Lifting the two-child limit more than halves the decline in living standards for the poorest third of households.

The research shows a similar forecasted overall decline in living standards compared to before the Budget, but with low-income households seeing a smaller reduction in their incomes compared to middle- and higher-income households.