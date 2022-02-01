New Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) announced

techUK is delighted to announce the results of the JESMC committee for the 2022/2023 tenure.

Nominations to join techUK’s Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) opened at the start of December 2021 and I am delighted to announce the results. Composed of 20 techUK members, 6 SME representatives and 14 from larger companies, the committee for our 2022/2023 tenure will bring together a truly diverse group of members operating across both the blue light and criminal justice services markets.

The committee of industry leaders will steer the strategic direction of the programme and will oversee activities – such as events, working groups and reports – and will aim to build a vibrant public safety sector by building and growing partnerships and networks and creating opportunities for open and early private/ public sector engagement. The group will also work to create thought leadership to ensure the sector is more informed and collaborative.

We were delighted to receive 37 nominations this year to be a part of the JES Management Committee. We received over 150 individual votes and it is with great pleasure we can introduce you to our new JESMC for 2022/2023:

Robert Leach, Chair, Director, R Leach Consulting

Katie Taffler, Vice-Chair, Criminal Justice Lead, Accenture

Moira Roberts, Business Development Manager, Cloud Gateway

Amanda Cooper OBE, Chief Innovation Officer, Illuminet Solutions

Neil Beet, Justice and Public Safety Technology Specialist, Amazon Web Services

Scott Hart, Client Executive, Microsoft

Daniel Boyd, Client Executive, Fujitsu

Andy Lea, Director, KPMG

Angelina Gomez, Counsel, Clifford Chance

Andy Doran, Enterprise Account Executive, Salesforce

Charlotte Hails, Justice and Blue Light Lead, Virgin Media o2

Linda Wales, Account Executive, Pega

Mark Brennan, Senior Account Executive, ServiceNow

Simon Hall, CEO, PoliceBox

Anthony Darch, Business Development Manager, Methods

John Cheal, Solutions and Propositions Director, Capita

Sian Penny, Account Director, BT

Paul Bergin, Managing Director, Sopra Steria

Sharon Moore MBE, CTO, IBM

Raj Singh, CEO, Innotatio

Robert Leach, Chair for JESMC yesterday said: