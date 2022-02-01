techUK
New Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) announced
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the JESMC committee for the 2022/2023 tenure.
Nominations to join techUK’s Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) opened at the start of December 2021 and I am delighted to announce the results. Composed of 20 techUK members, 6 SME representatives and 14 from larger companies, the committee for our 2022/2023 tenure will bring together a truly diverse group of members operating across both the blue light and criminal justice services markets.
The committee of industry leaders will steer the strategic direction of the programme and will oversee activities – such as events, working groups and reports – and will aim to build a vibrant public safety sector by building and growing partnerships and networks and creating opportunities for open and early private/ public sector engagement. The group will also work to create thought leadership to ensure the sector is more informed and collaborative.
We were delighted to receive 37 nominations this year to be a part of the JES Management Committee. We received over 150 individual votes and it is with great pleasure we can introduce you to our new JESMC for 2022/2023:
Robert Leach, Chair, Director, R Leach Consulting
Katie Taffler, Vice-Chair, Criminal Justice Lead, Accenture
Moira Roberts, Business Development Manager, Cloud Gateway
Amanda Cooper OBE, Chief Innovation Officer, Illuminet Solutions
Neil Beet, Justice and Public Safety Technology Specialist, Amazon Web Services
Scott Hart, Client Executive, Microsoft
Daniel Boyd, Client Executive, Fujitsu
Andy Lea, Director, KPMG
Angelina Gomez, Counsel, Clifford Chance
Andy Doran, Enterprise Account Executive, Salesforce
Charlotte Hails, Justice and Blue Light Lead, Virgin Media o2
Linda Wales, Account Executive, Pega
Mark Brennan, Senior Account Executive, ServiceNow
Simon Hall, CEO, PoliceBox
Anthony Darch, Business Development Manager, Methods
John Cheal, Solutions and Propositions Director, Capita
Sian Penny, Account Director, BT
Paul Bergin, Managing Director, Sopra Steria
Sharon Moore MBE, CTO, IBM
Raj Singh, CEO, Innotatio
Robert Leach, Chair for JESMC yesterday said:
“I am delighted and honoured to have been elected as the new Chair of the techUK Justice & Emergency Services Management Committee. Before going any further, I would like to thank Allan Fairley for his tremendous contribution as Chair of JESMC over the last four years, and wish him all the best in retirement.
Turning to the new Committee, I’d like to congratulate them on being elected, and I look forward to our first meeting in February, where we will review the work of the outgoing Committee and the actions and activities to be carried over - and decide on the priorities for this year. One thing in particular which I envisage the new Committee will want to carry forward is the close working relationship that has developed over the last few years between JES Suppliers, and our Police and Justice customers.
Finally, I look forward to working with techUK’s Georgie Henley, whose support for Allan and the JESMC over the last two years has been phenomenal.”
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/new-justice-and-emergency-services-management-committee-jesmc-announced.html
