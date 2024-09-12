New King Charles III England Coast Path opens in Lincolnshire

A new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path gives public access to some of Lincolnshire's coastline for the first time.

The path between Sutton Bridge and Skegness means most of the coastline of The Wash is now open to walkers.

The King Charles III England Coast Path connects people with nature and provides health and wellbeing benefits.

A new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path has been opened, giving the public a legal right to access some of Lincolnshire’s coastline for the very first time.

The opening of 57.3 miles (92.7 km) of path between Sutton Bridge and Skegness means the majority of the coastline of The Wash is now open to walkers. This section links to the existing section of King Charles III England Coast Path around the Norfolk coastline and to Lincolnshire’s open National Trail between Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Victoria Manton, Deputy Director for Natural England in the East Midlands, yesterday said:

This new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people from all over the country access to our beautiful local coastline, connecting them with nature and providing health and wellbeing benefits. The trail will also support the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors to the towns and villages for daytrips, refreshments and places to stay.

Bird spotting

The path provides multiple opportunities to spot sea birds, waders and other fantastic nature with views across The Wash, which is of national and international importance, and also across the rich farmed landscapes of Lincolnshire. The Wash attracts large numbers of migratory and overwintering birds such as knot, dunlin and oystercatcher.

The route of the path has been carefully assessed to avoid impacts to protected species. At Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve works have been undertaken to create a year-round dry route.

New route

The trail passes through the town of Boston, passing the memorial to the Pilgrim Fathers who sailed to America on the Mayflower. The trail north of Boston is a new route on a relatively new coastline and as it cannot continue to Skegness until a new bridge is built it stops at a convenient point to allow walkers to either turn around or to turn inland to pick up other paths.

Parts of the path are very remote with no public facilities or connecting paths for many miles, so walkers are advised to be self-sufficient, taking enough food and water for the journey, checking the weather and wearing appropriate clothing and footwear.

Natural England worked on this section of the King Charles III England Coast Path with its key partner Lincolnshire County Council.

Cllr Colin Davie, executive councillor for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, yesterday said:

The Lincolnshire coast has long attracted residents and visitors looking to explore its natural beauty. It’s a great pleasure to see this latest section of the King Charles III England Coast Path is now open, giving people even greater access to our unspoilt coastline. I had the pleasure of meeting His Majesty elsewhere on the Lincolnshire coast during his first visit to the county as King, back in July last year. He took a keen interest in the management of the coastal environment and providing access to nature. It seems fitting then, that we celebrate extending public access to the coast with the opening of this next section of the path that bears his name.

Darren Braine, senior officer for the King Charles III England Coast Path at Natural England yesterday said:

It has taken many years of working with our partners and land owners to deliver this exciting new National Trail around The Wash and to create this key link in the long distance network. But our work isn’t done. The River Steeping has presented a particular challenge and we are working at pace to design and install a new bridge across the estuary. In the meantime, we have to keep this area closed for public use as there is no means of crossing these dangerous tidal waters. Until the new bridge is installed, there are about five miles of the trail that are not yet open for public use, but we have forged ahead with opening the other 52 miles.

King Charles III England Coast Path

The King Charles III England Coast Path, once completed, will be a 2,700 mile National Trail around the whole of the English coast, enabling people to enjoy, recognise and value the benefits of our environment. Over 95% of the English coast is expected to be walkable by the end of 2024, with work to finish the job following on closely behind.

The KCIIIECP will link up and improve existing coastal paths and create new access where there was none before. People can arrive at the coast anywhere in England in the confident knowledge that there will be clear, well-signed and well-managed access around the coast in either direction. The trail aims to stay as close to the coast as possible and in many places that means walking right alongside the coast, while in others it heads inland, though usually only for short distances.

Once complete the King Charles III England Coast Path will be England’s longest National Trail. It is unique as a ‘coastal margin’ is being created alongside the trail. The margin includes all land between the trail and the sea, providing new rights to enjoy areas like beaches and dunes. Exceptions will apply such as private properties and gardens, buildings and MoD land. In some locations mudflats and saltmarsh will have restricted access due to their unsuitability.

Visitors can use the National Trails website to plan their day and see places to visit, stay or eat. See King Charles III England Coast Path - National Trails for maps and information of all opened sections.

The King Charles III England Coast Path – Visit Lincolnshire

About King Charles III England Coast Path

The English coast has been divided into 67 stretches in order to establish the King Charles III England Coast Path. Different stretches are at different stages of development – some are already open and the remainder are being worked on to establish the trail, or have been proposed and await approval by the Secretary of State.

A map showing a timetable for the work: www.gov.uk/government/collections/england-coast-path-improving-public-access-to-the-coast.

Following the opening of each stretch, agreements are put in place with National Trail Partnerships, where they exist, or local access authorities to meet the on-going maintenance and management requirements.

Improvements to existing access to the coastline include a clear and continuous way-marked walking route along this part of the coast, bringing some sections of the existing coastal footpath closer to the sea and linking some places together for the first time.

Targeted adjustments to make the trail more accessible for people with reduced mobility, where reasonable.

Uniquely amongst our National Trails the KCIIIECP may be moved in response to natural coastal changes, through ‘roll back’ if the coastline erodes or slips, solving the long-standing difficulties of maintaining a continuous route along the coast. The rollback principle is proposed only to sections of the trail where a need has been foreseen but can be retrospectively applied to other parts of the route if deemed necessary.

The route of the trail can also be altered through planning proposals and where coastal and flood defence works or habitat creation would impact on the proposed or open route of the KCIIIECP.

To plan their visit walkers can access route maps of all opened sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path and any local diversions on the National Trails website. See nationaltrail.co.uk and check for any restrictions to access at Natural England – Open Access maps.

National Trails, marked by the acorn symbol, pass through spectacular scenery, support local tourism and offer a range of routes from short circular walks to long distance challenges.

