New King's Counsel welcomed by Lord Chancellor

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of 95 barristers and solicitors as new King’s Counsel (KC) in England and Wales.

His Majesty has also approved the appointment of 9 legal figures to receive Honorary King’s Counsel awards.

The title of KC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

Honorary KCs are awarded to those who have made a major contribution to the law of England and Wales, outside practice in the courts.

The Lord Chancellor will preside over the appointment ceremony at Westminster Hall on 27 March 2023, where he will formally bestow the titles.

