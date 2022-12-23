Ministry of Justice
New King's Counsel welcomed by Lord Chancellor
His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of 95 barristers and solicitors as new King’s Counsel (KC) in England and Wales.
His Majesty has also approved the appointment of 9 legal figures to receive Honorary King’s Counsel awards.
The title of KC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.
Honorary KCs are awarded to those who have made a major contribution to the law of England and Wales, outside practice in the courts.
The Lord Chancellor will preside over the appointment ceremony at Westminster Hall on 27 March 2023, where he will formally bestow the titles.
Biographies of honorary King’s Counsel
- John Battle is a leading figure and driving force behind the issue of filming court proceedings, leading the broadcast industry group (BBC, ITN, Sky, PA), and is recognised for his commitment to his extensive work between the media, MoJ and senior judiciary.
- Lionel Bently is a universally respected professor of intellectual property law at the University of Cambridge. He was nominated for his publications which rank among the most influential texts in intellectual property law and for playing a crucial role in influencing intellectual property law in this jurisdiction and beyond.
- Richard Edwin Ekins is a legal academic and Professor of Law and Constitutional Government at the University of Oxford. He is the author of a number of highly influential books and journal articles. Since 2015, he has led Policy Exchange’s Judicial Power Project and has made a major contribution to public debate, and parliamentary deliberation, about the constitutional role of the courts.
- Rosemary Hunter is Professor of Law and Socio-Legal Studies and Head of the Law School at the University of Kent. She is a leading scholar in the study of the Family Justice system and sits as the Academic Member of the Family Justice Council. Her work in the important field of domestic abuse has directly affected legislative developments.
- Dr Ann Olivarius is an American British lawyer widely recognised for her leading role in the fields of women’s rights, sexual harassment and sexual abuse. She has been at the forefront of the fight against image-based sexual abuse and privacy violations. She played an instrumental part in lobbying Parliament to pass laws against the disclosure of non-consensual private images
- Richard Susskind OBE FRSE holds professorships at the University of Oxford, Gresham College and Strathclyde University. He has worked in technology and law for 40 years and has written many related books. He has been recognised for his work promoting technology and innovation in legal and court services across England and Wales.
- James Wakefield was instrumental in establishing the Council of the Inns of Court as a charity and founding the Inns of Court College of Advocacy. The College introduced a new two part Bar Course. He also helped to write new sanctions guidance for the Bar. These demonstrate his commitment to promoting access to the profession and encouraging retention of those from under-represented groups.
- Julian Vincent Roberts is Emeritus Professor of Criminology at the University of Oxford and Executive Director of the Sentencing Academy. He is recognised as a leading academic authority in England and Wales on sentencing theory, policy, and practice; his work has made a major contribution to the analysis and development of sentencing worldwide.
- Sir Michael Wood has contributed much to the progressive development and codification of international law. He is a long-serving member of the UN International Law Commission (ILC). As a prominent member of the ILC he has made an invaluable and lasting contribution to international law as it is taught and applied in the UK and beyond.
