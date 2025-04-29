Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
New King’s Gurkha Artillery Unit to boost Armed Forces Capabilities
Gurkhas are to take on artillery roles for the first time with the creation of a new regiment.
- Over the next four years, 400 Gurkha personnel will join the unit known as The King’s Gurkha Artillery, bolstering UK security through the Plan for Change
- New unit will offer career and development opportunities for Gurkha soldiers in recognition of their service to the UK
- A new Gurkha unit is being created to bolster the Army – with the famous Nepalese soldiers taking up artillery roles for the first time.
The King’s Gurkha Artillery (KGA), announced yesterday, will be a new unit in the Brigade of Gurkhas and will operate within the Royal Regiment of Artillery.
The regiment will strengthen the UK’s military capabilities by taking on 400 Gurkha personnel, yet another example of Government action to deliver national security for Britain as part of our Plan for Change.
A new Gurkha cap badge has also been created – the first in 14 years – to represent the new unit and the expanded breadth of specialisms that the Brigade of Gurkhas deliver, continuing their proud tradition of military service to the UK.
The KGA will become an integral part of the UK Armed Forces’ artillery capabilities. As part of the new offer for Gurkha soldiers, and in recognition of the demands of modern warfare, personnel who join the KGA will be trained on advanced equipment, including the Archer and Light Gun artillery systems. In the future they will also train on the remote-controlled Howitzer 155 artillery system.
Yesterday’s announcement follows the Prime Minister’s historic commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, recognising the critical importance of military readiness in an era of heightened global uncertainty.
Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns yesterday said:
The Brigade of Gurkhas has rightly earned a reputation as being amongst the finest soldiers in the world, and the formation of The King’s Gurkha Artillery recognises the outstanding contribution that they have made, through their years of dedicated service.
Our government is already delivering for defence through our Plan for Change, and this latest development will support retention efforts amongst Gurkhas while protecting and defending UK interests at home and abroad.
The first recruits will finish initial training in November 2025 before going to Larkhill Garrison in Wiltshire, the home of the Royal Artillery for trade training.
Currently, around 4,000 Gurkhas serve across many trades in the British Army. All Gurkhas are recruited from Nepal, with thousands of candidates competing annually for a limited number of places.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-kings-gurkha-artillery-unit-to-boost-armed-forces-capabilities
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near NATO’s eastern flank23/04/2025 10:15:00
UK fighter jets have intercepted two Russian aircraft flying close to NATO airspace.
Homes fit for heroes: Raft of new measures to improve military family housing22/04/2025 13:15:00
Living conditions for families in military housing will be transformed under a new Consumer Charter, as Defence Secretary John Healey promised to “stop the rot” in military housing.
British soldiers take down drone swarm in groundbreaking use of radio wave weapon17/04/2025 09:10:00
British soldiers have successfully tracked, targeted and defeated swarms of drones in the latest trial of a new directed energy weapon developed in the UK.
Joint Statement: 16th Ukraine Defence Contact Group - National Armaments Directors Format15/04/2025 15:15:15
Joint Statement from Ukraine, Germany and the United Kingdom, co-chairs of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG).
UK sends multi-million pound military equipment loan to Ukraine15/04/2025 13:15:00
The UK makes second £752 million payment to Ukraine through the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine scheme.
Coalition of the Willing: Joint UK-France statement following 10 April meeting14/04/2025 13:15:00
A statement from Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on 10 April 2025.
£450M surge of military support to boost Ukraine's Armed Forces as UK and Germany chair meeting of 50 nations11/04/2025 13:20:00
Package will support UK jobs and growth, with equipment and repair contracts connecting UK companies with Ukrainian industry
New British Army robotic mine plough aims to better shield soldiers from danger11/04/2025 11:25:00
British soldiers are to be better shielded from danger as a new high-tech, remote-controlled mine plough system is put through its paces.