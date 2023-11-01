New law shows voters who is behind political ads

The Electoral Commission has welcomed the introduction of a new transparency law for online political campaigning which comes into force today. From today, most digital campaign material will require an imprint, showing who paid for and produced it. This will help voters know who is behind ads they see online and who is paying to influence their vote.

While parties, campaigners and candidates were already required to add imprints to campaign material, such as leaflets, the Electoral Commission has been calling for this requirement to be extended to digital material since 2003. The Commission has published guidance for political parties and campaigners to help them follow the new imprints law.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

“Campaigning is vital to a healthy democratic system and digital campaigning can be a force for good and encourage political dialogue. But we know that for many voters the benefits of online engagement and debate are overshadowed by concerns around the transparency of political ads. After the last general election, our research showed that 60% of people did not think that information available about politics online is trustworthy.

“With a general election due in the next 15 months, the new digital imprint requirement will help give voters more information over who is trying to reach them online.

“While this will go some way to increasing public confidence in campaigning, the digital landscape has evolved rapidly since we first started calling for this law 20 years ago. We need broader reforms of the political finance laws to ensure they are fit for a modern democracy.”

The Commission has recommended for some time that the UK Government and Parliament introduce laws to improve the controls on donations and loans. Following the 2015 general election, it also recommended that spending categories should be revised to provide more useful information about what parties and campaigners spend money on, including on digital advertising.

