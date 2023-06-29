Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
New law to ensure domestic abuse victims receive child maintenance gets Royal Assent
A Bill ensuring victims of domestic abuse can receive child maintenance without contact from their abuser has today received Royal Assent (Thursday, 29 June 2023).
- New powers to stop child maintenance economic abuse
- New law will allow Child Maintenance Service to intervene in payments for victims
- More financial protection for children in separated families
The Child Support Collection (Domestic Abuse) Act 2023 will allow the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) to intervene in cases where abuse is evident, using its powers to collect and make payments.
This set-up, called Collect and Pay, is already used by 37% of parents using the CMS.
It provides extra protections for parents who have experienced domestic abuse by managing payments and avoiding the need for contact - preventing perpetrators from inflicting financial abuse and control.
Work and Pensions Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said:
“Domestic abuse and coercive control are abhorrent crimes. This positive change will enhance our existing support for domestic abuse victims and ensure they can make a child maintenance claim without the fear of having to deal with an abusive ex-partner.”
The Act was approved by Parliament on Friday 16 June 2023, after receiving cross-party support throughout its passing.
The new law will build on the CMS’s existing procedures to protect both paying and receiving parents who are vulnerable to domestic abuse, ensuring more children in separated families are supported. The Bill was taken through Parliament by Sally-Ann Hart MP and Lord Farmer, with support from the Government.
The change follows recommendations by a leading expert on domestic abuse, Dr Samantha Callan, who led an independent review into the CMS’s support for victims.
Dr Samantha Callan said:
“I am heartened that the Government have so quickly legislated to strengthen support for parents experiencing domestic abuse following my Review. This extra layer of protection for both parents and children was an important one of my recommendations to build on the CMS’s substantial reform in this area.”
Another government-backed Bill – the Child Support (Enforcement) Bill – which is soon also to become law, will simplify the court process of recouping child maintenance arrears, while continuing to protect paying parents’ appeal rights. This change in this Bill will make it easier and quicker for the CMS to take enforcement action and recoup money owed to families.
Together these changes will significantly strengthen the CMS’s existing support for vulnerable families. ## Contact Press Office
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-law-to-ensure-domestic-abuse-victims-receive-child-maintenance-gets-royal-assent
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Working parents to benefit from childcare boost worth up to £1,630 per month28/06/2023 12:05:00
As part of one of the Prime Minister’s five key priorities to grow the economy, low-earning parents on Universal Credit are set to benefit from up to a £522 monthly boost to cover childcare costs – making it easier for them to get back to work or increase their hours.
International Labour Conference:Joint Statement Finance Committee28/06/2023 10:22:00
This statement was delivered in advance of a vote on the 2023 – 2024 ILO budget. Delivered by Deputy Head of UK Mission to the UN & WTO in Geneva, Hema Kotecha.
Over six million disabled people receive £150 Cost of Living payment27/06/2023 16:10:00
More than six million disabled people across the UK have been paid a £150 Cost of Living Payment.
DWP Estates outlines sustainability plans21/06/2023 10:10:10
This article sets out DWP's carbon and water sustainability plans to 2025.
Over six million disabled people start receiving £150 Cost of Living payment20/06/2023 13:10:00
More than six million disabled people across the UK are set to receive a £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment from today.
New child maintenance powers to protect victims from domestic abusers16/06/2023 15:15:00
A government-backed Bill ensuring victims of domestic abuse can receive financial support for their children without contact from their abuser, has been approved by Parliament today (Friday 16 June).
Minister showcases UK’s disability action at UN conference in New York15/06/2023 15:10:00
The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, set out his ambition to make the UK the most accessible place in the world for disabled people to live and work at a UN conference in New York.
Government Minister urges pensioners to check eligibility for Pension Credit as Week of Action kicks off13/06/2023 10:10:10
Minister for Pensions Laura Trott is calling on pensioners to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit ahead of the launch of a new “Invitation to Claim” trial.