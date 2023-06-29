New law to ensure domestic abuse victims receive child maintenance gets Royal Assent

A Bill ensuring victims of domestic abuse can receive child maintenance without contact from their abuser has today received Royal Assent (Thursday, 29 June 2023).

New powers to stop child maintenance economic abuse

New law will allow Child Maintenance Service to intervene in payments for victims

More financial protection for children in separated families

The Child Support Collection (Domestic Abuse) Act 2023 will allow the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) to intervene in cases where abuse is evident, using its powers to collect and make payments.

This set-up, called Collect and Pay, is already used by 37% of parents using the CMS.

It provides extra protections for parents who have experienced domestic abuse by managing payments and avoiding the need for contact - preventing perpetrators from inflicting financial abuse and control.

Work and Pensions Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said:

“Domestic abuse and coercive control are abhorrent crimes. This positive change will enhance our existing support for domestic abuse victims and ensure they can make a child maintenance claim without the fear of having to deal with an abusive ex-partner.”

The Act was approved by Parliament on Friday 16 June 2023, after receiving cross-party support throughout its passing.

The new law will build on the CMS’s existing procedures to protect both paying and receiving parents who are vulnerable to domestic abuse, ensuring more children in separated families are supported. The Bill was taken through Parliament by Sally-Ann Hart MP and Lord Farmer, with support from the Government.

The change follows recommendations by a leading expert on domestic abuse, Dr Samantha Callan, who led an independent review into the CMS’s support for victims.

Dr Samantha Callan said:

“I am heartened that the Government have so quickly legislated to strengthen support for parents experiencing domestic abuse following my Review. This extra layer of protection for both parents and children was an important one of my recommendations to build on the CMS’s substantial reform in this area.”

Another government-backed Bill – the Child Support (Enforcement) Bill – which is soon also to become law, will simplify the court process of recouping child maintenance arrears, while continuing to protect paying parents’ appeal rights. This change in this Bill will make it easier and quicker for the CMS to take enforcement action and recoup money owed to families.

