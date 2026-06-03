New laws set to modernise aviation and better protect passengers

The Civil Aviation Bill will support airspace modernisation and enhance safety standards for passengers across the UK.

new laws will modernise UK aviation – supporting redrawing of flight paths for faster, more efficient flights

it means airlines that don’t compensate cancelled flights, support passengers through disruption or look after disabled people could be fined

includes measures to fast-track safety rules – keeping pace with new risks, technologies and international developments

Air passengers will get stronger protection of rights around cancellations, delays and passenger support and will enjoy faster travel, thanks to new government laws.

The Civil Aviation Bill, now going through second reading and announced in the King’s Speech in May, will support the modernisation of UK airspace, enhance safety standards and give the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) new enforcement powers, including to fine the minority of airlines and airports that fail to deliver for passengers.

Among the many changes, it means airlines and airports must properly compensate cancelled flights, assist disabled people to travel freely and support flyers through disruption – including with food and accommodation – or face stronger enforcement from the CAA.

While UK aviation has a world-leading reputation, these transformative new laws go further by supporting the redesign of airspace rules to slash delays and make flights faster for passengers by reducing planes queuing to land.

Aviation Minister, Keir Mather, yesterday said:

Our new laws will modernise UK aviation, supporting the redesign of our airspace for faster, more efficient flights, while enhancing aviation safety standards and delivering greater passenger protections. We’re proud of the strong, reliable experience our sector delivers day-in day-out for passengers and we are clear that no one should be let down when they travel. That’s why we are giving the CAA new enforcement powers, including the ability to issue fines on the rare occasion airlines and airports don’t meet passenger rights obligations.

The aviation industry provides reliable journeys for millions of passengers every year, but the government is clear that when passengers are let down, airlines and airports must be held to account.

New powers will allow the CAA to take swifter, stronger action when they identify airlines or airports that are not meeting their obligations, such as providing correct information regarding flight disruptions, or providing an accessible service for disabled passengers.

The recently established UK Airspace Design Service (UK ADS) will be backed by new powers for government to deliver redesigned flight paths alongside industry. These new routes will slash delays for hard-working holidaymakers by creating faster, more efficient routes into airports.

The Transport Secretary will also be handed new powers to reform rules around aircraft take-off and landing slots, paving the way for a wider review of the current system later this year to ensure it is fit for a modern, growing aviation sector.

As UK airspace approaches 70 years since its original design, these changes are critical to accommodate growing passenger numbers and reduce avoidable delays.

Without this reform, passengers could face delays increasing by 200% by 2040, which is why UK ADS has already begun redrawing London routes, with changes planned for the mid-2030s.

This will mean quicker, more straightforward approaches into airports including Heathrow and Gatwick, driving down average noise emissions per flight and improving air quality for local communities.

The CAA will also be given new powers to make faster, more efficient aviation safety rules, furthering the UK’s world-leading safety reputation.

The powers will remove unnecessary red tape, making it easier for industry to react to international developments and emerging risks. These measures all feature in the Civil Aviation Bill, which is now going through second reading in Parliament, following inclusion in the King’s Speech on 13 May 2026.

Sir Stephen Hillier, Chair of the UK CAA, yesterday said:

We welcome the government’s proposals set out in the Civil Aviation Bill to give the UK Civil Aviation Authority more flexible regulatory powers. The ability to make technical safety rules would mean we can more quickly keep the UK aligned with international standards, improve the proportionality of those rules that already exist and better enable the growth of emerging sectors. In turn, this would support safety, growth and innovation in the sector. A wider set of consumer rights enforcement powers would also mean we are better able to give consumers confidence in the sector if their rights are systematically not met. Alongside the new powers to act, we welcome the new mechanisms to allow Parliament and government to hold us to account for their use. We are already enhancing our processes and governance mechanisms to make sure we can use any new powers as effectively as possible. Deeper sector engagement will be an essential part of this new framework.

Karen Dee, Chief Executive of AirportsUK, yesterday said:

Aviation is a UK success story and we look forward to working with the government on this bill, particularly the provisions that will deliver faster, more resilient airspace, enabling this success to continue. This will allow planes to fly better, more fuel efficient routes and reduce the environmental impacts on local communities that live in and around airports.

Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of Airlines UK, yesterday said:

Air traveller satisfaction is at record highs, proof that airline competition and the UK’s dynamic aviation market work. We welcome legislation that helps regulators keep pace with our growing sector — particularly on driving vital airspace modernisation and safety. But new rules must strike the right balance and deliver real consumer benefits; unnecessary burdens help no one. We look forward to shaping this legislation with government as it progresses through Parliament.

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