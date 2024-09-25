Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
New laws to be introduced to crack down on fraud
The government will bring forward a new Fraud, Error and Debt Bill in this parliamentary session to crack down on fraud in the social security system.
- Fraud, Error and Debt Bill brought forward to tackle fraud in social security system
- New laws to give DWP more powers to catch fraudsters faster and prevent customers from getting into debt sooner
- Bill to include measures to protect vulnerable customers and ensure support goes to those who need it most
The Bill is expected to save £1.6 billion over the next five years and will extend and modernise DWP’s powers to stop fraud in its tracks, recover money lost to fraud and protect vulnerable customers from racking up debt.
Fraud and error in the social security system currently costs the taxpayer almost £10 billion a year and since the pandemic a total of £35 billion of taxpayers’ money has been taken away from those who need it most.
The nature of fraud has also become more sophisticated, meaning without new legal powers, DWP cannot properly keep pace with the changing nature of fraud to tackle it robustly enough.
This legislation will give DWP powers to:
- Better investigate suspected fraud and new powers of search and seizure so DWP can take greater control investigations into criminal gangs defrauding the taxpayer.
- Allow DWP to recover debts from individuals who can pay money back but have avoided doing so, bringing greater fairness to debt recoveries.
- Require banks and financial institutions to share data that may show indications of potential benefit overpayments
The Bill will also include safeguarding measures to protect vulnerable customers. Staff will be trained to the highest standards on the appropriate use of any new powers, and we will introduce new oversight and reporting mechanisms, to monitor these new powers. DWP will not have access to people’s bank accounts and will not share their personal information with third parties.
We will also bring forward a Code of Practice which will be consulted on during the passage of the Bill to provide further assurance on the safe use of the powers.
This legislation delivers on the government’s manifesto commitment to safeguard taxpayers’ money and demonstrates the government’s commitment to not tolerate fraud, error or waste anywhere in public services, including the social security system.
Further details on the scope of the legislation will be set out when the Bill is introduced.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-laws-to-be-introduced-to-crack-down-on-fraud
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Ministers hear from local leaders on impact of Child Poverty across the country20/09/2024 14:20:00
Local leaders laid bare the stark challenges that must be overcome to tackle child poverty in their communities when they met with the new Child Poverty Taskforce yesterday [Thursday 19 September].
Learning from the past to deliver the future: Getting Britain’s labour market and economy working again19/09/2024 11:25:00
Alison McGovern MP, Minister for Employment yesterday delivered a speech setting out how to get Britain's labour market and economy working again.
Lockdown generation consigned to the ‘scrapheap’ will get life-changing support into work, vows Minister18/09/2024 13:15:00
The ‘lockdown generation’ who’ve been consigned to the ‘scrapheap’ will get life-changing support through major reforms to get Britain working again, the Minister for Employment has vowed in her first speech since taking office.
Check you’re not missing State Pension payments13/09/2024 09:12:00
Thousands of people missing Home Responsibilities Protection on their National Insurance record could boost their State Pension during Pensions Awareness Week.
Government action to tackle the ‘greatest employment challenge for a generation’10/09/2024 12:10:00
Spiralling economic inactivity to be addressed as new Labour Market Advisory Board launched to advise Government on getting Britain working again.
Government support extended to help struggling households with bills and essential costs over winter02/09/2024 15:10:00
Millions of vulnerable people to receive help this winter as the Work and Pensions Secretary extends the Household Support Fund
“You could get Pension Credit” – Week of Action to drive take up02/09/2024 12:10:00
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to launch Pension Credit Week of Action to boost take-up of vital benefit.
Pension Credit awareness drive as thousands of eligible pensioners yet to claim20/08/2024 12:15:00
Pensioners urged to check if they could be eligible for Pension Credit to secure the Winter Fuel Payment, worth up to £300 per household.