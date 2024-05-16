Department for Transport
|Printable version
New laws to be introduced to prosecute dangerous cyclists
Measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users while ensuring justice is done.
The government yesterday (15 May 2024) agreed to introduce new laws so cyclists who kill or seriously injure because of dangerous cycling, or who kill through careless cycling, face the same penalties as drivers and motorcyclists who do so.
Ministers have backed an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, put forward by Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, to introduce the ‘Offence of causing death by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling’.
The government will bring forward an updated amendment to the bill as it enters the House of Lords where it will be further debated.
Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, yesterday said:
Most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate. But it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law for doing so.
Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done.
I would like to thank Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP for bringing forward this amendment, and to all the campaigners who have tirelessly highlighted this issue – this is in recognition of their efforts in particular.
Roads media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-laws-to-be-introduced-to-prosecute-dangerous-cyclists
Latest News from
Department for Transport
All aboard: new proposal aims to attract more young train drivers16/05/2024 14:20:00
Thousands of opportunities could open up for young people, securing the skills we need to improve our railways in the long term.
Call for evidence launched on how to future-proof classic cars and back drivers09/05/2024 16:05:00
Have your say on potential changes to registering historic, classic, rebuilt, and electrically converted vehicles.
Vote of confidence in UK economy as British AI company Wayve secures over $1 billion to develop AI for self-driving vehicles07/05/2024 10:16:10
British AI company Wayve announces $1.05 billion investment to develop the next generation of AI-powered self-driving vehicles.
£1.8 million boost for innovation to decarbonise freight01/05/2024 12:15:00
The Freight Innovation Fund is supporting businesses to innovate and back skilled UK jobs.
Aviation fuel plan25/04/2024 12:10:00
Measures announced to give UK aviation and the SAF industry the certainty to keep creating skilled British jobs while ensuring air travel is fit for the future.
Aviation fuel plan supports growth of British aviation sector25/04/2024 09:15:00
Measures announced to give UK aviation and the SAF industry the certainty to keep creating skilled British jobs while ensuring air travel is fit for the future.
£8 million funding boost for AI to make boats smarter22/04/2024 12:10:00
Organisations can apply for the Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund to use AI for projects that make UK waters safer, operations smoother and air cleaner.
£1.3 million to back cutting-edge transport projects17/04/2024 11:10:00
Organisations and academics can apply for TRIG funding to research innovative ideas to improve transport in the UK.