New laws to target online abuse and pornography

Protection for women and girls boosted with new amendments on online abuse and pornography tabled to the Crime & Policing Bill.

Possessing or publishing depictions of strangulation or suffocation in porn to be criminalised with duties on platforms to stop the proliferation of these images

Victims will have longer to come forward as the time limit to prosecute intimate image abuse extended to three years, up from current six months

Measures are the latest step to halve violence against women and girls

Victims of intimate image abuse will have up to six times longer to report a crime under amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill tabled in Parliament yesterday (Monday, November 3).

The new amendments – a key part of the Government’s Plan for Change – will mean criminals who take or share an intimate image without consent can be prosecuted up to three years after the offence was committed, giving victims crucial time and breathing space to come forward.

This will help break down unnecessary barriers victims face when reporting a crime, improving access to justice for those who need it the most.

Intimate image abuse is an abhorrent sexual offence, and this Government is determined to see the perpetrators of these cowardly crimes get the punishment they deserve.

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones yesterday said:

Online misogyny has devastating real-life consequences for all of us. Every day, women and girls have their lives turned upside down by cowards who hide behind screens to abuse and exploit them. This government will not stand by whilst women are violated online and victimised by violent pornography which is allowed to normalise harm. We are sending a strong message that dangerous and sexist behaviour will not be tolerated.

A further amendment will crack down on violent pornography, criminalising the possession and publication of images depicting strangulation and suffocation.

This follows a recommendation from Baroness Bertin’s Independent Porn Review, which found pornography has contributed to establishing strangulation as a ‘sexual norm’, particularly among young people who may be unaware of its long-term harms.

Tech Secretary Liz Kendall yesterday said:

Viewing and sharing this kind of material online is not only deeply distressing, it is vile and dangerous. Those who post or promote such content are contributing to a culture of violence and abuse that has no place in our society. We’re also holding tech companies to account and making sure they stop this content before it can spread. We are determined to make sure women and girls can go online without fear of violence or exploitation.

The depiction of strangulation in pornography will be designated as a priority offence under the Online Safety Act, meaning platforms will be held accountable and ensuring content does not spread, which can lead to normalising harmful practices in people’s private lives.

They will be required to take proactive steps to prevent users from seeing illegal strangulation and suffocation content. This could include companies using automated systems to pre-emptively detect and hide the images, moderation tools or stricter content policies to prevent abusive content from circulating.

Bernie Ryan, CEO of the Institute For Addressing Strangulation yesterday said:

IFAS welcomes the Government’s move to ban the depiction of strangulation in pornography. While consenting adults have the right to explore their sexuality safely and freely, we must recognise the serious risks posed by unregulated online content, especially to children and young people. Strangulation is a serious form of violence, often used in domestic abuse to control, silence, or terrify. When it’s portrayed in pornography, particularly without context, it can send confusing and harmful messages to young people about what is normal or acceptable in intimate relationships. Our research shows there is no safe way to strangle.

