New leader for Congress group building cultural and trade links between USA and Wales
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has welcomed the appointment of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, as the new Co-Chair of the Friends of Wales Caucus in the US Congress.
Rep. Doggett spoke about his new role during a Welsh Government hosted reception at the Library of Congress to mark St David’s Day.
The Caucus was created on St David’s Day in 2014 and its purpose is to build links between Wales and the USA, particularly on trade.
It currently has 26 members in both the U.S. House and Senate. The current Chair is Welsh-American Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican Party member who represents the 9th Congressional District of Virginia. Rep. Doggett will now join his Republican counterpart as the Democratic Co-Chair of the caucus.
There has been a concerted effort by the Welsh Government to develop greater relationships in Congress. With the support of the Caucus, it has hosted events promoting Wales’s compound semiconductor cluster as well as the country’s efforts in combatting climate change during New York Climate week.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett has been a member of the Caucus since November 2023 and has shown great enthusiasm in serving as the new Co-Chair. He has served as a member of the United States House of Representatives since 1995 and currently represents the 37th Congressional District of Texas. Since being elected to Congress, Rep. Doggett has been an advocate of environmental protection, expanding access to health care, enhancing public education, and protecting social safety net programmes. On March 12, Rep. Doggett’s congressional district will host the SXSW festival. FOCUS Wales will host a Welsh music showcase at the festival with the support of the Welsh Government.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan, recently said:
I am delighted to welcome the first Democratic Co-Chair of the Friends of Wales Caucus, Congressman Lloyd Doggett.
I have no doubt that he will be immensely successful alongside Congressman Griffith. I am confident that, through their joint leadership, the Caucus will continue to grow and support the interests of Wales before Congress.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-leader-for-congress-group-building-cultural-and-trade-links-between-usa-and-wales
