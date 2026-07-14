New leaders in Peru and Colombia may find it hard to deliver on their promises

EXPERT COMMENT

The new presidents are part of a swing to the right in Latin American politics – but can they govern such divided societies?

In the space of two weeks in June, two Andean countries elected new right-wing governments. In Peru, Keiko Fujimori, leader of its largest congressional party, won the presidency on her fourth attempt. In Colombia, Abelardo de la Espriella, a criminal defence lawyer running for office for the first time, defeated Iván Cepeda, a senator of the governing left. Fujimori will take office later this month, de la Espriella in August.

It is tempting to interpret these outcomes as part of a regional swing to the right, aligned with US President Donald Trump – and it is often reported as such. However, the deeper story is one of persistently divided societies: in Peru and Colombia electorates were split almost exactly in half. Fujimori’s margin of victory was so narrow that the count stretched on for days. De la Espriella won by 49.7 per cent to 48.7.

Indeed, the UNDP’s 2026 regional report finds that political polarization in Latin America has grown faster than in any other region and now exceeds the global average. This raises an important question. When mandates are this thin and political antagonism this deep, can election winners govern?

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