New leadership team named for South East and Thames Valley CBI

The CBI has appointed a new team to lead its South East and Thames Valley operation and support member businesses as they look to rebuild beyond COVID.

Susie Watson has been named as the new CBI South East and Thames Valley Regional Director, while Eman Martin-Vignerte has taken over as Chair of the Regional CBI Council.

Susie has been with the CBI for 10 years, holding a variety of roles during that time. Most recently, she was Senior Associate Director for London and the South East, a role she held for five years. Prior to the CBI, she helped small and medium-sized businesses access opportunities arising from the London 2012 Games. Susie now steps into the Director role at the CBI following the retirement of Malcolm Hyde.

Eman is a Director at Bosch in Uxbridge, where she is responsible for nurturing the company’s relationship with Government and local authorities. She has a background in mechanical and structural engineering, and succeeds Alex Vaughan, Chief Executive of Costain, as regional council Chair.

Susie and Eman will work together to continue the CBI’s crucial work supporting members in rebuilding in the wake of the pandemic, and uniting businesses and broader stakeholders to campaign on key issues impacting the South East economy.

Susie Watson, CBI South East & Thames Valley Regional Director, yesterday said:

“I feel incredibly privileged to have been appointed as Regional Director, South East and Thames Valley and relish this opportunity to build upon the strong regional foundations built by Malcolm during his time in the role. “I am delighted to confirm Eman as the new Chair of the council and look forward to working with her to help businesses navigate the challenges ahead. Her insight and experience will be a huge asset for the region’s businesses, as we work towards a net-zero future and look to realise the ambitions and goals set out in the CBI’s Seize The Moment economic vision. “I would also like to thank Alex for his huge contribution to the South East and steering the council through a tough few years. “There are a number of priorities in the South East and we will play our part in supporting them. These include attracting fresh investment to strengthen the region’s competitiveness and moving towards net-zero. Closing skills gaps, improving digital and physical infrastructure and enhancing the innovation and R&D ecosystem are also vital. “The last two years have been the hardest many of us can remember, but the region has every reason to be confident and excited about the future. I really look forward to working with more businesses across the South East and Thames Valley.”

Eman Martin-Vignerte, new CBI South East & Thames Valley Regional Chair, yesterday said: