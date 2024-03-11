WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
New learning opportunities website
If you want to learn something new or improve your career prospects, take a look at unionlearning.wales.
unionlearning.wales has been created by The Open University in Wales in partnership with Wales TUC. It’s here to help you improve your skills and unlock your potential.
This brand-new site for workers in Wales has a list of popular Open University degrees and Access courses which you can study at home or at work, at a time that suits you.
Take a look at learning opportunities open to you
