New learning opportunities website

If you want to learn something new or improve your career prospects, take a look at unionlearning.wales.

It also has information on how all workers in Wales can access funding for courses through the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF).

unionlearning.wales has been created by The Open University in Wales in partnership with Wales TUC. It’s here to help you improve your skills and unlock your potential.

This brand-new site for workers in Wales has a list of popular Open University degrees and Access courses which you can study at home or at work, at a time that suits you.

Take a look at learning opportunities open to you