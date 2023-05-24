Welsh Government
|Printable version
New legislation puts fundamental freedoms at risk – Counsel General
The Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser has warned the Senedd the UK Government’s Public Order Act puts historic freedoms around peaceful protest at risk.
In a statement Mick Antoniw, Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, said new powers were authoritarian, draconian and risked undermining trust in policing.
The Public Order Act gives police extra powers to prevent protests deemed to be violent or excessively disruptive. This includes new offences related to ‘locking on’, extending the use of stop and search powers, and introducing new protest banning orders which can prevent people from attending protests.
It became law in the days leading up to the King’s Coronation and the Metropolitan Police has admitted it was wrong to arrest 6 demonstrators despite having no proof they were planning to use ‘lock on’ devices.
The Act has received criticism from organisations including Amnesty International, Liberty and Big Brother Watch. The UK Parliament Joint Committee on Human Rights and the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner have also expressed concern that the Act would threaten the fundamental right to engage in peaceful protest.
Policing is a reserved matter and the police are operationally independent of Welsh Government, however, Mick Antoniw confirmed the Welsh Government will continue to work with police forces to monitor the impact of the Public Order Act in Wales.
Mick Antoniw, Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, said:
The Public Order Act puts the fundamental right of peaceful protest at risk. People have historic freedoms and rights to speak out against authority, to make their views heard and to argue for change.
Police already had a range of powers to take action against violent or excessively disruptive protests. It would have been preferable to find ways to support the proportionate use of existing powers, but what we are seeing is the introduction of new and extreme powers that erode the right to peaceful protest.
I am particularly concerned with the widening of powers on stop and search - Black Asian and Minority Ethnic communities already experience disproportionate use of this police power.
The Counsel General added:
The regressive provisions in the Public Order Act imposed on the people of Wales by the UK government underline why the devolution of policing and criminal justice is so urgent. Only when we have full oversight of the justice system in Wales will we be able to fully align its delivery with the needs and priorities of the people and communities of Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-legislation-puts-fundamental-freedoms-at-risk-counsel-general
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Sêr Cymru IV: Economy Minister announces £10 million to support scientific research in Wales22/05/2023 14:05:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced a new funding round worth £10 million over two years (2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025) for the internationally recognised Sêr Cymru programme to help build a “strong and dynamic” scientific research base in Wales.
Older People’s Champions helping to create an Age Friendly Wales22/05/2023 11:05:00
Every local authority in Wales now has an Older People’s Champion to help deliver the Welsh Government’s ambition to create an Age Friendly Wales, the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
£4m funding boost for further education mental health and wellbeing support19/05/2023 16:25:00
All further education colleges are to benefit from a share of £4m funding for mental health and wellbeing support, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles has announced at a visit to Coleg Cambria during Mental Health Awareness Week.
New plan for a more resilient retail sector puts people and town centres first19/05/2023 13:25:00
Building a more resilient retail sector that delivers for communities, business and workers is at the heart of a new retail sector action plan being launched today by the Welsh Government and the Wales Retail Forum.
Health Minister responds to latest NHS performance data18/05/2023 15:15:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has responded to the latest NHS performance data for Wales, published today (18 May).
Minister for Climate Change asks Wales to be ‘water aware’ as Drought Liaison Group prepares for summer18/05/2023 14:15:00
In Water Saving Week, Minister for Climate Change Julie James is appealing to everyone in Wales to be conscious of their water use as we approach summer.
Historic cross-border meeting to strengthen working relations18/05/2023 13:15:00
Strengthening North Wales’ links with Ireland and North West England is vitally important to take advantage of new opportunities, First Minister Mark Drakeford will say today.
Investment in Wales at risk due to UK semiconductor strategy delay, Economy Minister warns18/05/2023 10:20:00
Technology companies looking to invest in Wales are being put off from doing so by the UK Government’s continued delay in publishing asemiconductor strategy, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has warned.
Deputy Minister praises holiday ‘experience makers’ during Wales Tourism Week18/05/2023 09:20:00
Staff who work in Wales’ tourism industry play a vital role in ensuring visitors receive a big Welsh ‘croeso’ and return home with great memories of a wonderful experience, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said yesterday to mark Wales Tourism Week.