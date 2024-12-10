New legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past

A Bill that could see the creation of an organisation with responsibility for a new regime to manage Wales’s disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was introduced yesterday.

The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill, yesterday introduced by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, proposes to establish a Disused Tips Authority for Wales.

The Bill is the first of its type in the UK and we are world leading in developing a robust system for the safety of disused tips.

The Authority would become a Welsh Government sponsored body to seek to ensure disused tips do not threaten human welfare because of instability and would also take responsibility for the assessment, registration, monitoring and management of disused tips.

Following the major landslide of a disused tip in Tylorstown which caused over 60,000 tonnes of debris to fall into the Rhondda Fach River, the Coal Tip Safety Task Force was established. Welsh Government also asked the Law Commission to evaluate current legislation relating to disused coal tips. Its report concluded the current law no longer provides an effective management framework for disused coal tips and reform was recommended.

Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies chose to visit Tylorstown on the morning of the Bill being introduced.

Speaking from there, he yesterday said:

Wales has a proud mining heritage, and it is imperative that we have a structured approach to managing disused coal and non-coal tips to ensure they are safe and not a threat to our communities. In February 2020, following storms Ciara and Dennis, a series of coal tip landslides occurred in Wales, including a major landslide of a disused tip in Tylorstown. These landslides, as well as the recent incident at Cwmtillery, illustrate the potential risks and concerns that disused tips present to the people living in their shadow. This Bill is about keeping communities safe and is part of a wider programme of work to improve the safety of disused coal tips. I look forward to working with MSs and stakeholders on the Bill’s proposals in the coming months.

There are 2,573 disused coal tips in Wales, and it is estimated there are more than 20,000 other disused tips across the country.