Welsh Government
|Printable version
New legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past
A Bill that could see the creation of an organisation with responsibility for a new regime to manage Wales’s disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was introduced yesterday.
The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill, yesterday introduced by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, proposes to establish a Disused Tips Authority for Wales.
The Bill is the first of its type in the UK and we are world leading in developing a robust system for the safety of disused tips.
The Authority would become a Welsh Government sponsored body to seek to ensure disused tips do not threaten human welfare because of instability and would also take responsibility for the assessment, registration, monitoring and management of disused tips.
Following the major landslide of a disused tip in Tylorstown which caused over 60,000 tonnes of debris to fall into the Rhondda Fach River, the Coal Tip Safety Task Force was established. Welsh Government also asked the Law Commission to evaluate current legislation relating to disused coal tips. Its report concluded the current law no longer provides an effective management framework for disused coal tips and reform was recommended.
Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies chose to visit Tylorstown on the morning of the Bill being introduced.
Speaking from there, he yesterday said:
Wales has a proud mining heritage, and it is imperative that we have a structured approach to managing disused coal and non-coal tips to ensure they are safe and not a threat to our communities.
In February 2020, following storms Ciara and Dennis, a series of coal tip landslides occurred in Wales, including a major landslide of a disused tip in Tylorstown.
These landslides, as well as the recent incident at Cwmtillery, illustrate the potential risks and concerns that disused tips present to the people living in their shadow.
This Bill is about keeping communities safe and is part of a wider programme of work to improve the safety of disused coal tips.
I look forward to working with MSs and stakeholders on the Bill’s proposals in the coming months.
There are 2,573 disused coal tips in Wales, and it is estimated there are more than 20,000 other disused tips across the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-legislation-address-safety-issues-caused-waless-mining-past
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“I am committed to fundamentally changing the way bus services are delivered in Wales” – Transport Secretary, Ken Skates10/12/2024 11:05:00
Plans to radically change the way local bus services are delivered across Wales – putting people and communities first – are progressing well.
Women’s health plan for Wales launched to close the gender health gap10/12/2024 09:05:00
The first Women’s Health Plan for Wales was yesterday (Monday 9 December 2024) launched setting out a 10-year vision to improve healthcare services for women.
Have your say on A494 River Dee Bridge Replacement Scheme09/12/2024 14:05:00
A consultation opens today on a shortlist of options for a replacement of the A494 River Dee Bridge in Flintshire.
Deaf students take centre stage at Coleg Gwent09/12/2024 11:25:00
At Coleg Gwent a group of hearing-impaired learners are developing independent life skills through individually tailored support.
A new approach to promote bone health unveiled09/12/2024 10:20:00
New standards to improve the care and treatment of bone health issues and prevent more people suffering painful and debilitating fractures have been published.
Additional funding to support local authorities09/12/2024 09:20:00
A £120m package of additional funding to support local authorities has been confirmed
Statement from the Deputy First Minister: Red Warning for Storm Darragh06/12/2024 16:25:00
The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies has warned that there may be very significant impacts from Storm Darragh and urged people to take extreme care this weekend.
Minecraft Education and Cadw join forces to build interest in Welsh heritage06/12/2024 14:05:00
What better way to mine curiosity and build fascination in something old than to stitch it together with something new? That’s exactly what Cadw has done with the support of Microsoft’s Minecraft Education.
Another year of high-quality bathing water standards for Wales05/12/2024 16:20:00
The Welsh Government has today published the 2024 bathing water quality results, reflecting the ongoing efforts to protect and improve the health of Wales’ beaches and inland bathing sites.