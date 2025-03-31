New Legislation to Transform Local Bus travel

Proposals to transform the way local bus services are planned and delivered across Wales have been published today. (Monday 31 March). They will benefit passengers, communities and encourage more bus travel.

A new Bill has been laid in the Senedd which, if passed, will provide the powers to create a bus network that meets passenger needs.

The proposals include providing one network, one timetable and one ticket across Wales, with services based on local knowledge. The Bus Services (Wales) Bill outlines how through Transport for Wales, in close collaboration with local authorities and Corporate Joint Committees, bus services will be planned and co-ordinated at a national level and delivered principally through franchised contracts by private, third and public sector operators.

Welcoming the Bill, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said it had the potential to transform local bus services across the whole of Wales.

He said:

This is a historic day for public transport in Wales, as proposals for bus reform begin their journey through the Senedd. This is about putting people first by providing one network, one timetable and one ticket across Wales. Change is needed. While many bus services work well, and some areas are well-served, it is not the case everywhere and for everyone. I want to see a bus network which puts people and communities first, with reliable, affordable and easy-to-use services; joined-up services which link with other forms of transport such as trains and active travel. The benefits of better bus services are clear and include increasing equity for those who need public transport the most and providing an alternative to the car.

Buses are a vital public service, carrying three-quarters of all public transport journeys. Around 190,000 journeys are made by bus every day in Wales. Barriers to bus use which the Bill aims to tackle include poor reliability, tickets not accepted across multiple operators and lack of integration with other modes of transport.

The public will benefit from better information on bus services with easy-to-navigate timetables allowing easier transitions between bus and train services to reach destinations efficiently. Ticket revenue will be reinvested across the whole of Wales, ensuring services improve across the country in rural as well as urban areas.

Ken Skates added:

We’ve already seen how an integrated bus service can work, for example the Traws services, including the T1 service which has a ticket which is fully integrated with rail. Across North Wales we have the 1bws ticket which is valid on virtually every local bus service in the area. These are examples of what integrated services can deliver. I don’t underestimate the scale of change the proposals in this Bill will deliver, and for that reason it will be rolled out region by region. But the change will be transformational.

The roll out is intended to begin in South West Wales in 2027, before North Wales in 2028, South East Wales in 2029 and Mid Wales in 2030. While Mid Wales is the final region, it will benefit much earlier from improvements through the Bridge to Franchising work currently underway.