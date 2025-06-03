New legislation will play ‘crucial role’ in protecting Wales’ natural environment

A new law to protect biodiversity and enhance the wellbeing of the people of Wales was yesterday introduced.

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said the Environment (Principles, Governance and Biodiversity Targets) (Wales) Bill (Senedd.wales), would ‘play a crucial role’ in safeguarding Wales' natural environment.

Key elements of the Bill include:

Ensuring Welsh Ministers and Natural Resources Wales apply environmental principles and integrate environmental protection when making policy.

Establishing the Office of Environmental Governance Wales to provide independent oversight of compliance, application and implementation of environmental law in Wales. Their role will include ensuring public authorities, such as Welsh Government, NRW and local authorities, are complying with and implementing the law.

Enabling Welsh Ministers to set ambitious biodiversity targets that drive actions towards halting and reversing the decline in biodiversity. In particular, through increasing native species abundance, enhancing ecosystem resilience, and strengthening genetic diversity.

The Deputy First Minister yesterday said:

I am thrilled to be introducing this Bill to the Senedd today. It is crucial legislation that will empower us to address climate and nature emergencies, safeguard our environment from harm and ensure a sustainable future for Wales. Wales is facing unprecedented challenges in respect of climate change and biodiversity with severe weather events like floods, heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires significantly impacting our communities, our ecosystems and even our economy. With one in six species now at risk of extinction in Wales, it has never been more important to restore nature and preserve the natural environment for future generations.

“The urgency to act has never been greater, and this Bill is an important step in strengthening our response and oversight of action in Wales.

The Deputy First Minister spoke while on a visit to the Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Centre in New Quay.

Part of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Limited, it received £249,306 from the Nature Networks Fund (heritagefund.org.uk) in 2024 for the Dolphin Diet Detectives Project which aims to enhance the resilience of marine ecosystems in the local area.

The project, which has supported six paid traineeships and helped train student interns and local volunteers, involves collecting faecal samples from bottlenose dolphins for analysis to help researchers understand what they have been feeding on and where to help build individual profiles for each dolphin in and around Cardigan Bay.