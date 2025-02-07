New life for community spaces across Wales

More than 450 community spaces across Wales have been saved, improved, or newly created with support from a £63m Welsh Government investment, keeping vital local venues open while helping communities create new hubs where people can come together.

From village halls, sports clubs and churches, the Communities Facilities Programme has breathed new life into spaces that bring people together, offering opportunities to connect, learn new skills, and access essential services.

Since 2015, the programme has helped hundreds of local groups across Wales to protect and develop the places at the heart of their communities.

In Bethesda, Partneriaeth Ogwen has used the funding to transform a former school into Canolfan Cefnfaes, a thriving hub providing space for local groups and activities, business units, shared workspaces, and essential facilities such as electric vehicle charging, Wi-Fi, and IT resources.

Donna Watts, Chief Officer of Partneriaeth Ogwen, said:

Partneriaeth Ogwen is a social enterprise with community, economy, and sustainability at its heart, and Canolfan Cefnfaes reflects these values. Welsh Government funding has helped us bring a much-loved building back into use for the community. There’s a real buzz here, we’ve got everything from art classes and whist drives to karate sessions, alongside business units and workspaces that allow people to work locally rather than commute. It strengthens our sense of community, keeps our economy local, and is better for the environment.

This week, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, visited Bethesda to see first-hand the difference the funding is making. She said: