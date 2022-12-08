New Life for Old Hotel as Scottish Land Fund Supports Community Groups Across Scotland

£1,337,182 for eight projects across Scotland

A hotel on Arran, which is to be taken over by a local group and run for the benefit of the community, is one of eight projects to have received funding in the most recent round of grants awarded by the Scottish Land Fund.

North Arran Community Benefit Society has been awarded £483,643 to purchase the Lochranza Hotel in Lochranza, Arran, which will be operated as a community inn with a bar and community space to combat rural isolation and provide a year-round meeting space for the community, as well as providing staff accommodation.

Chris Traill, Chair, North Arran Community Benefit Society, said: “All of our members & supporters were delighted to receive an offer of grant support from the Scottish Land Fund.

“The Hotel is the focal point of our community & its absence has been keenly felt by many people living on & visiting this fantastic Island. With this support we hope to get the business back on its feet, providing a fantastic resource for many years to come.”

Also receiving a grant today is Nith Valley Leaf Trust, which has been awarded £210,900 to acquire the village shop and accompanying house in Closeburn, Dumfries. The group will manage the shop to continue delivering a range of essential local services.

Sarah Currie, Nith Valley Leaf Trust, said: “We are delighted to get this incredible support from the Scottish Land Fund that enables us to take this once in a lifetime opportunity to buy the village shop and turn it into a community shop and café.

“This will not only mean we can keep a vital community asset but gives us huge scope to develop a vibrant commercial and social hub for residents and visitors.”

And Dunbar Community Bakery has been given £124,560 to purchase the shop they currently trade from on Dunbar High Street, allowing them to continue providing a community bakery and training opportunities for young people.

Josephine McNamara, Dunbar Community Bakery, said: “This award comes at a crucial time for us. We’ve survived many ups and downs since we opened eleven years ago but current energy costs are a real challenge.

“Our High Street is really important to the community, and this will be a real boost for confidence all round. Our Members will be especially delighted that we will be able to develop new ideas and make plans to train more bakers and create a new range of products.”

Mairi McAllan, Minister, Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform, said: “Communities know best what’s right for them including when it comes to the ownership and use of local land and buildings.

“With support from the Scottish Land Fund, which will be doubled to £20 million by 2026, more communities across Scotland are taking ownership of local assets - helping to create jobs, mitigate climate change, and tackle social isolation and loneliness.

“It’s great to see more groups being supported to bring their vision for thriving community assets to life - I congratulate the recipients of the funding and wish them every success for the future.”

Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair, said: “From projects that will create rural housing to shops offering vital services and open spaces that play an important role in community life, this round of grants from the Scottish Land Fund will help to strengthen diverse communities across Scotland.”

Sandra Holmes, Head of Community Assets at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “The successful projects announced today across Scotland are all great examples of people taking control of local resources for the long-term benefit of their communities.

“Thurso Community Development Trust in Caithness, for example, will be able to acquire the building that they are currently based in and have created a ‘climate’ hub, which hosts a zero-waste shop offering sustainable, plastic free shopping. Their ‘Socially Growing’ project profits are reinvested in the community as well as in skills and training and will help them in their aim to lead Thurso to become Scotland’s first net zero town.

“All these projects announced today will help retain the population, attract visitors and create jobs. Ownership will give the community groups greater control over important assets that will reap rewards for people now and for generations to come. We wish all the successful groups the very best in their new ventures.”

Other groups in Scotland receiving funding today are:

Thurso Community Development Trust

Award - £98,812

Thurso Community Development Trust (TCDT) will acquire a building in Thurso, Caithness where it will create a “climate hub” hosting a zero-waste shop, office, workshop, and storage space.

Newstead Village Community Trust

Award - £73,030

Newstead Village Community Trust will purchase the Village Green in Newstead, Scottish Borders, to develop the space as a local amenity for the community.

Uig Development Trust

Award - £19,420

Uig Development Trust (UDT) will purchase a development plot in Eireastadh, Isle of Lewis for the purpose of creating an amenity area for community use and constructing between 5 and 9 business units to be rented to new and existing businesses on the island.

Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association

Award - £135,936

Glen Urquhart Rural Community Association will purchase Blairbeg Community Wood in Drumnadrochit to create pathways to improve connectivity across the community, increase biodiversity, and offer an outdoor space next to the local community hall.

Shapinsay Development Trust

Award - £190,881

Shapinsay Development Trust will acquire a cottage in Shapinsay, Orkney. The group will develop the asset into several new properties that will be available for affordable rent as part of SDT’s larger community housing project on the island.

Notes to Editors