New live supplier carbon reduction plan training
New carbon reduction plan (CRP) training sessions for suppliers are in high demand. The sessions break down the process of creating a CRP, looking at the critical parts using an interactive appraoch.
In June of 2021, Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 06/21 was released by Cabinet Office, creating more policy supplier interactions, meetings, panel discussions, and internal conversations than any other PPN released before.
PPN 06/21 asks that suppliers confirm their commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, calling on them to produce a carbon reduction plan (CRP). Any supplier wishing to bid for government contracts over £5 million will need to create and submit their CRP.
At CCS, we realise how critical it is to comply with the new PPN and have embraced it for our relevant commercial agreements.
Since September 2021, the PPN has applied to all new agreements within the scope that have gone out to tender. In response, suppliers have already started to produce and publish their CRPs. However, when we drilled into questions from these procurements and feedback from supplier engagements across all CCS agreements, we quickly realised many suppliers had questions about creating a CRP, regardless of size.
Although we helped many suppliers who contacted us directly, we wanted to offer additional support. To this end, we began collecting ideas to develop supplier training that applied to any size supplier.
New supplier CRP training addresses concerns and challenges
In December, we ran our first interactive supplier CRP training event, which was an immediate sell-out. The initial training session offered suppliers an engaging and interactive forum where participants can ask questions specific to their CRP needs. Its success and popularity spurred us to schedule additional sessions that run weekly on Thursdays at 11 am.
Book now to attend a live CRP training session
The CRP training sessions’ primary objective is to help break down the process of creating a CRP, looking at the critical components required using a pragmatic approach that keeps you informed.
“Everything that I needed covering was covered. Andrew [Smith] took the time to respond to everyone’s individual questions.”
The weekly live sessions are filling up quickly. Please register to attend if you require assistance and clarity in creating your CRP. Although the training sessions are not mandatory, they offer you a high-level overview of creating your CRP.
Our supplier training events are attended by a good mix of small to medium (SME) to large organisations, with a 50/50 split. The demographic demonstrates that numerous questions exist across the board. As long as the training is needed, we will keep the sessions running to help as many suppliers as possible.
You can book an event by following this link.
Your CRP questions answered
You are not limited to one event. If anyone needs more help, you can book into another session, allowing you to ask additional questions as they move through the CRP development process. By design, the training enables suppliers to engage with the presenter. In this way, every session is an interactive discussion, not a lecture. Questions can be asked at any time, not just at the end.
We use the same format to maintain consistency in responding to the many questions during each session, ensuring no one misses out. The live sessions will continue to run until June. After that, if session demand continues to be high, we will consider extending them beyond.
What suppliers say about our CRP training
Suppliers are rallying around the training, providing feedback and excellent ratings. Here’s what they are saying:
Let’s not forget that this isn’t just another PPN that needs to be followed; it’s an opportunity for all of us to work towards the same goal of achieving net zero by 2050. Book into one of our CRP supplier training sessions now.
