Welsh Government
|Printable version
New Llantrisant Health Park to cut waiting times across South East Wales
First Minister Eluned Morgan and Health Secretary Jeremy Miles recently (26 March 2026) toured the site of the new £120m Llantrisant Health Park, which will speed up access to tests and treatment for people across South East Wales.
The first phase of the health park, located near the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, will establish a state-of-the-art community diagnostic hub, providing MRI and CT scanning, ultrasound, X-ray and endoscopy services.
Developed to meet the growing and increasingly complex healthcare needs of the local population, it will include a dedicated training centre for the future NHS workforce.
It is the first major capital investment project jointly developed by three health boards – Cwm Taf Morgannwg, Cardiff and Vale, and Aneurin Bevan. The regional approach means more people will be seen and specialist staff and equipment shared more efficiently.
The Welsh Government is providing £120m towards the project and has just agreed funding to produce an outline business case for the next phase, which will create a regional orthopaedic hub at the health park.
First Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:
The Llantrisant Health Park is a major investment in our NHS, which will boost testing capacity and make it easier and quicker for people to have assessments closer to home.
Following the additional investment we’ve provided and the hard work of NHS staff, we’ve just seen a record fall in NHS waiting lists, now at their lowest level in almost six years.
The Llantrisant Health Park, together with other investments in our NHS estate, will help improve access to care and bring down waiting times further.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles recently said:
I’m really pleased to see work get underway on this major project, which demonstrates our commitment to building an NHS that works for everyone in Wales.
Bringing together three health boards, we are taking practical steps to reduce waiting times and improve patient care for everyone in South East Wales.
The hub will also train the next generation of NHS staff, ensuring clinicians are trained to use state-of-the-art equipment which will make our NHS stronger now and into the future.
Paul Mears, Chief Executive of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, recently said:
Llantrisant Health Park represents an exciting step forward for health care services in South East Wales. By bringing together diagnostic, surgical and specialist services in one purpose-built facility, we can improve access, reduce delays and provide a better experience for patients across the region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-llantrisant-health-park-cut-waiting-times-across-south-east-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New wave of Wales-made productions set to deliver £50.6 million spend30/03/2026 12:05:00
Nine new TV projects have been approved for Welsh Government funding support so far this year, creating a slate of ambitious scripted shows that are set to bring an additional £50.6 million into the Welsh economy.
Welsh towns and high streets to get £12.6 million regeneration boost30/03/2026 10:10:00
Residents across Wales will see their town centres transformed as an additional £12.6 million is invested in regeneration projects from Swansea to Newport.
Internet connectivity transformed for 1,000 properties30/03/2026 09:10:00
The digital connectivity of 1,000 properties across Wales has been transformed thanks to the Welsh Government’s relaunched Access Broadband Cymru (ABC) grant scheme.
£9 million to upgrade Hirwaun industrial unit and create new jobs27/03/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing up to £9.25 million to purchase and upgrade an industrial unit at the Heads of the Valleys, in a bid to attract high-quality manufacturing businesses and create new jobs in one of Wales' most deprived areas.
Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories27/03/2026 12:32:00
Over £3 million has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.
Healthier choices made easier as new rules take effect27/03/2026 10:25:00
New rules to help people make healthier food choices came into force yesterday (26 March 2026), marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity.
“This is medicine. It just doesn't come in a box”: how social prescribing is changing lives across Wales27/03/2026 09:25:00
Every Saturday morning for the past 6 years, Richard Wheeler has been lacing up his trainers and heading to Aberbeeg parkrun and he’s busy making sure as many people as possible join him.
Wales invests £655,000 to train the next generation of housing workers26/03/2026 14:05:00
Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, as the Welsh Government invests £655,000 to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:14:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.