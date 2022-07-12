Think Tanks
|Printable version
New Local - NHS risks losing founding principles unless it invests in community-led health
The NHS could cease to be fair and free at point of use, unless it shifts focus to building health in the community, new research has found.
Think tank New Local argues that the way the NHS operates is fuelling its demand crisis. The original 1940s vision for a healthcare system cannot cope with challenges of the 21st century in which people are living longer with more complex conditions.
To avoid collapse, the NHS must fundamentally change its way of working, focusing attention and resources on preventing illness out in communities. New Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) – which became statutory this month – should divert some of their budget from acute care to preventative community-based approaches.
Giving people more power over their own health will help people manage and prevent illness before they need professional medical help, finds the report. This will in turn ease the burden on GPs and hospitals.
The report contains dozens of examples of where health practitioners are already adopting a community-powered approach, with tangible results. Including:
- Fleetwood, Lancashire, where a local GP has shifted from surgery work to community-facing initiatives, helping to set up dozens of resident-led social groups. A&E admissions in the town have fallen and overall health has improved.
- Pimlico, London, where the UK’s first Community Health Workers are working alongside a local GP to look after the health of their neighbours, visiting homes regularly and referring to services. Demand on the GP is already decreasing.
- Greater Manchester, where a local HIV organisation works with people living complex lives helping them to access NHS services. They have seen 79% reach an undetectable viral load.
The report recommends that central government commit to a 10-year ban on health-care reforms to give new ICSs – partnerships between the NHS, local government and others – the space to establish positive ways of working.
It also calls for each Whitehall department to come up with its own strategy to reduce health inequalities, which are increasing in the UK.
New Local recommends that ICSs build community voice into decision making, equip staff to work with patients or residents as equals and moves away from the traditional, hierarchal culture that has dominated the NHS.
Jessica Studdert, Deputy Chief Executive, New Local, says:
“Our traditional healthcare model, where people arrive in surgeries and hospitals to be ‘fixed’ and then return for their next medical episode, is not designed to tackle the complex, long-term conditions our ageing society is living with.
“To ensure a free and fair healthcare system for the future we need a fundamental shift to an approach that tackles the roots of ill-health and uses the strength of people in communities to create healthy lives.”
Prof Donna Hall, Chair, New Local and Bolton NHS Trust, says:
“The causes of ill-health are woven into people’s lives, relating to where they live and how they live. It stands to reason that health inequalities will never be bridged in medical settings alone.
“If ICSs determine their role as management of status quo we will have failed. We need the same fresh thinking, energy and imagination as when the NHS was created 74 years ago to shake up the boundaries between mental and physical health, GPs, acute and community services.”
Notes for Editors
- New Local is an independent think tank and network of councils, with a mission to transform public services and unlock community power.
- The report comes in the wake of New Local research showing that only one in four people think national politicians can tackle the problem of access to health service, while three-quarters think communities should have more say over how local public services, including healthcare, should work.
- For additional queries or contact with case studies please contact Katy Oglethorpe – katy@newlocal.org.uk / 0791 2161 536
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Starmer’s pledge to end charitable status for private schools shows “Corbynism is not dead”12/07/2022 15:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the Labour leader’s proposal to end the charitable status of private schools,
Work Foundation - New study reveals benefits of hybrid working for disabled workers but some fear choice between health and career progression12/07/2022 13:20:00
Eighty-five per cent of disabled workers in the UK say they are more productive working from home, new research by the Work Foundation reveals.
IEA - Government risks stifling innovation in the digital sector, warns new research06/07/2022 16:20:00
This level of interference in the digital sector could undermine competition, reduce investment and deter UK start-ups
IFS - Big rise in claims means disability benefits bill 70% higher than expected – and claimants on average waiting five months to receive06/07/2022 12:20:00
The number of people on disability benefits has been steadily rising – from 2% of the working-age population in the early 1990s (591,000) to 6% in 2020–21 (2.2 million) – in spite of a 2013 reform which explicitly aimed to reduce numbers.
Norwegian gas strike shows the danger of the UK’s dithering on domestic drilling, says IEA energy analyst05/07/2022 15:25:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the strike action by Norwegian offshore workers
Online sales tax would worsen cost of living crisis, warns IEA paper01/07/2022 09:25:00
An online sales tax would help commercial landlords at the expense of consumers
Adam Smith Institute - Slim Down the Cabinet Office to Ensure Value for Taxpayers29/06/2022 14:20:00
Reduce the Cabinet Office headcount and simplify its structure to ensure greater efficiency says think tank
JRF - New evidence of the ‘year of financial fear’ being endured by UK’s low-income families29/06/2022 13:20:00
2022 has seen low-income families going without essentials, building up arrears and taking on debt just to get by