New look online support launched providing mental health support for young people

An online resource dedicated to helping young people aged between 11 and 25 to access mental health support has been relaunched to include new information and advice.

The launch coincides with Children’s Mental Health Week, taking place between 7 – 13 February.

The refreshed young person’s mental health tool kit is available via the educational website Hwb, the National Digital Learning Platform. The toolkit features links to a range of external websites, apps and helplines that are designed to support young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

The toolkit was first launched in 2020 and provides a single point of access to well-known organisations that support young people. The resources have been selected with the needs of all young people in mind and cover the following topics:

Coronavirus and your wellbeing

Crisis

Keeping healthy

Loss

Low mood

Anxiety

Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle recently said:

It’s Children’s Mental Health week and a good opportunity to highlight the importance of children and young people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing. The past two years have been extremely challenging but we recognise that most young people who need help won’t require specialist mental health services. For them we must ensure that different levels of support are available, when and where they need it. I’m pleased that we are able to provide young people in Wales’ with advice and support through Hwb. It’s essential that young people and their families can access advice that reflects their needs. This self-help resource will do that and will provide tailored age-appropriate information. I would encourage families, schools, and groups to make young people aware of this key resource available to them.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, recently said: