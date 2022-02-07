Welsh Government
|Printable version
New look online support launched providing mental health support for young people
An online resource dedicated to helping young people aged between 11 and 25 to access mental health support has been relaunched to include new information and advice.
The launch coincides with Children’s Mental Health Week, taking place between 7 – 13 February.
The refreshed young person’s mental health tool kit is available via the educational website Hwb, the National Digital Learning Platform. The toolkit features links to a range of external websites, apps and helplines that are designed to support young people with their mental health and wellbeing.
The toolkit was first launched in 2020 and provides a single point of access to well-known organisations that support young people. The resources have been selected with the needs of all young people in mind and cover the following topics:
- Coronavirus and your wellbeing
- Crisis
- Keeping healthy
- Loss
- Low mood
- Anxiety
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle recently said:
It’s Children’s Mental Health week and a good opportunity to highlight the importance of children and young people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing.
The past two years have been extremely challenging but we recognise that most young people who need help won’t require specialist mental health services. For them we must ensure that different levels of support are available, when and where they need it. I’m pleased that we are able to provide young people in Wales’ with advice and support through Hwb.
It’s essential that young people and their families can access advice that reflects their needs. This self-help resource will do that and will provide tailored age-appropriate information. I would encourage families, schools, and groups to make young people aware of this key resource available to them.
Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, recently said:
The emotional mental health and wellbeing of children and young people is an absolute priority for me, and our ‘whole school’ approach ensures this is central to the way schools work and touch on all the different aspects of school life.
Getting the right support at the right time, in many cases, can prevent longer-term adverse effects. Hwb is a familiar learning platform for young people in Wales, so the toolkit will be easily accessible for young people as and when they need it.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/new-look-online-support-launched-providing-mental-health-support-young-people
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister announces locations of Wales’ commemorative woodlands07/02/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister has announced the planned locations of Wales’ first commemorative woodlands to remember all those who have died during the pandemic.
Near £11m investment to create a breast centre of excellence in Gwent part of ‘ambitious plans’ to improve patient care07/02/2022 09:05:00
Nearly £11m is being invested in a breast cancer ‘centre of excellence’ at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in a bid to improve patient care.
Free bus travel across Newport during March04/02/2022 14:05:00
Bus passengers travelling across Newport during March will receive free travel thanks to a new pilot scheme being funded by the Welsh Government.
A465 section 5 and 6: schools engagement programme04/02/2022 11:05:00
A programme has been developed to help children and young people to consider futures in construction.
Over £190,000 funding for Mudiad Meithrin will help nurture new Welsh speakers04/02/2022 09:05:00
Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, has announced an extra £191,000 in funding to support Mudiad Meithrin, including funding to help restart parent and toddler groups, Cylch Ti a Fi.
Welsh Government helps secure 102 jobs and bright future for automotive parts manufacturing factory in Powys03/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has stepped in to purchase a commercial property in Llanfyllin in Powys, paving the way for automotive parts manufacturer Marrill Group Ltd to take over the plant, securing 102 jobs and future expansion opportunities at the site, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, recently (01 February 2022) announced.
Economy Minister calls on UK Government to replace Wales’ lost £1 billion in “levelling up” drive03/02/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh budget will be nearly £1 billion worse off by 2024 as a result of the UK Government’s failure to honour its commitment that Wales would not lose “a single penny” as a result of the UK leaving the EU, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, recently (01 February 2022) revealed.
Welsh food and drink to take centre stage at major Dubai event02/02/2022 16:10:00
Welsh food and drink producers will be showcasing their products in Dubai in February at Gulfood, one of the world’s largest food and drink trade exhibitions.
£1.3 million funding boost for community transport schemes02/02/2022 14:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing almost £1.3 million to make it easier for people in valley communities and those without access to digital technology to benefit from new and improved public transport, Ministers have announced today.
Major increase in the availability of facilities to protect victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence to give evidence across Wales02/02/2022 13:10:00
A process to allow victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence to securely give evidence through video-linked facilities has launched across Wales.