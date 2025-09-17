New look, same message: ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’

New design makes the British Transport Police’s 61016 number clearer plus additional funding for CCTV at railway stations.

‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ rail security campaign given its first major refresh since it was launched almost a decade ago

bold new design makes the British Transport Police’s 61016 number more prominent, helping the public easily identify and report suspicious activity

£17 million investment to better connect CCTV at train stations, enabling greater real-time access for police to accelerate investigations and help passengers feel safer

Train passengers across Great Britain will start to see new ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ posters and hear updated announcements as of yesterday (16 September 2025), which marked the campaign’s first major refresh in a decade.

Since the campaign’s launch in 2016, reports to British Transport Police’s 61016 text service have increased more than eightfold to 255,088 a year – helping to improve the safety of travellers across the rail network.

To make reporting even easier, posters have had a makeover to clearly display the 61016 text number and the renowned ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ train and station announcements have had an upgrade to make their wording clearer.

The new campaign is designed to help passengers more easily spot when something doesn’t look right, by explicitly showing and telling them what this could be, like an unattended bag, or someone accessing an area they shouldn’t.

The government is also providing a nearly £17 million funding boost so Network Rail can make improvements to enhance police access to CCTV from railway stations. This will enable BTP officers to have more access to real-time footage from across the railway and help to identify offenders as quickly as possible, supporting the government’s Plan for Change by making our streets safer.

The Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, is meeting British Transport Police (BTP) Chief Constable, Lucy D’Orsi, at London Victoria to unveil the renewed campaign and hear about how it helps passengers report to the BTP.

Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, yesterday said:

See it. Say it. Sorted’ isn’t just an earworm that’s been the soundtrack to our trains for nearly a decade now – it’s a really important security and public safety campaign. It plays a crucial role in making our railways safe and this refresh will help spread its message to even more people. We’re committed to making our railway as secure as possible, which is why we’re also improving CCTV connectivity, to help police identify offenders and bring them to justice faster – particularly key as we work towards our goal of halving violence against women and girls in the next decade.

BTP Chief Constable, Lucy D’Orsi, yesterday said:

Our officers are out across the railway network 24/7 working to keep the public safe – but ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ reminds us that passengers and rail staff also have a vital role to play in being our eyes and ears. Our pioneering 61016 text service is a simple and discreet way to report crime across the rail network, and thanks to the ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ campaign, you can save 61016 in your phone today and contact BTP immediately if something doesn’t feel right on your journey. Over 1 million 61016 texts have been sent since its introduction in 2013 – so I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for continuing to help us create a network of vigilance. Trust your instincts and text us on 61016.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, yesterday said:

See it. Say it. Sorted’ has become part of the national consciousness - whether you’re commuting into work or waiting for a coffee at the station, we’re all familiar with the message. As we relaunch the campaign, I encourage everyone to look out for one another, trust your instincts and if something doesn’t feel right, text British Transport Police on 61016.

The campaign has also evolved to encourage passengers to report any non-urgent crimes to the BTP, including anything that makes passengers feel unsafe or uncomfortable, helping police keep our railway safe.

For example, in May, a man was jailed after he sexually assaulted 3 women on trains in London. All 3 of his victims reported the assaults to the BTP, including by texting 61016, which meant BTP officers could obtain CCTV, identify the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

The new design marks a new era for the internationally renowned ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ campaign, which launched in 2016 with a focus on counterterrorism. Although it serves a very serious purpose, ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ has also become a cultural phenomenon, entering everyday vocabulary, inspiring punny spinoffs and even a play of the same name.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex Route Director and Crime Lead for the southern region, yesterday said:

This refreshed campaign will ultimately keep our railway running reliably by encouraging passengers to be our eyes and ears. When people speak up, it really helps us respond faster and more effectively to keep everything on time. It’s all part of a wider range of measures we’re taking to keep people safe and of our shared commitment to getting everyone home safe every day.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement, yesterday said:

For a decade, the ‘See it. Say it. Sorted’ campaign has been instrumental in encouraging public vigilance and providing a simple way for our customers to take action to keep our railway network safe. British Transport Police’s 61016 text service provides an easy and accessible way for passengers to report crime, any unusual behaviour, or anything that makes them feel unsafe. 61016 remains central to our shared commitment that every journey in London is safe and feels safe. We’re proud to be working alongside the BTP, the Department for Transport and other partners as we launch the next phase of this important campaign across our network.

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO of Rail Delivery Group, yesterday said:

The safety and well-being of both our rail customers and frontline workers is a top priority across industry. That’s why we want everyone to feel confident in knowing that they can use 61016 to report anything that’s inappropriate, doesn’t look right or makes them feel unsafe while they’re on a train or in a station. If you report it, rail staff and transport police can sort it.

