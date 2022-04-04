New March sunshine records

Scotland and Northern Ireland each recorded their sunniest March on record (records back to 1919), according to provisional Met Office statistics.

The UK had its sunniest March since 1929 and its second sunniest overall (records dating back to 1919), as high pressure and clear skies reigned over the UK for much of the month, bringing an average of 166.1 hours of sunshine.

Northern Ireland had a massive 90% more sunshine than its long-term average for the month, with a total of 192.5 hours of sunshine in the month. Scotland was similarly sunny, with 64% more sunshine hours than average, with a total of 160.1 hours.

That sunny and clear picture was replicated across much of the UK. England had its second sunniest March with 168.1 hours and Wales its fifth sunniest with 157.9 hours.

