New mass transit taskforce to reshape the future of transport in towns and cities

The new taskforce will make recommendations to improve transit systems so they can be delivered more efficiently across the UK.

new taskforce will tackle barriers to delivery of mass transit systems across the UK, supporting economic growth, jobs and new homes

experts from planning and industry brought together to speed up building of beat blockers to development, unlocking connected trams, buses and railways

comes as government is to consult on new devolved powers to help mayors introduce mass transit systems

New tram, light rail and bus networks in towns and cities have taken a step forward, as the government yesterday (20 May 2026) launched the new Mass Transit Taskforce.

The group, which includes leading experts from the world of transport, industry, finance and academia, will identify the biggest hurdles facing the introduction of mass transit systems across the UK and how to overcome them.

Mass transit encompasses networks of trams, light rail and high-frequency buses that move large numbers of people quickly across towns and cities, and has transformed urban life in places like Greater Manchester, Nottingham, the North East and the West Midlands. These systems connect people with jobs, homes, public services and opportunities, while cutting congestion and carbon emissions.

Working independently, and led by Chair Bridget Rosewell CBE, the taskforce will draw on best practice from across the world to make recommendations on how mass transit systems can be delivered more quickly and efficiently.

Other members of the taskforce will include:

David Milner, Managing Director of Create Streets

Richard Di Cani, Chief Officer for Global Business and Markets at Arup

Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group

The Urban Transport Group will also provide the secretariat for the taskforce.

Currently, factors like planning processes, fragmented funding arrangements and difficulties in acquiring land get in the way of delivering these systems, and the taskforce will seek to overcome these by identifying practical reforms to planning, financing and delivery models, and making targeted recommendations to government.

To go alongside this, the government is also announcing that it will consult on measures to devolve additional powers to mayors, allowing them to have final say over decisions related to public transport – including mass transit.

Known as Transport and Works Act orders (TWAOs), the devolution of these powers will ensure local leaders have more tools to deliver local transport, which meets the needs of local people.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, yesterday said:

Mass transit has the potential to transform towns and cities across the country. Creating a better, more integrated transport system will not only support economic growth and new jobs but will also deliver desperately needed housing. That’s why I am delighted to announce the formation of the Mass Transit Taskforce, which will use its skills and vast knowledge to deliver real and practical recommendations to shape the future of urban transport for years to come. Meanwhile, we’re putting power in local hands, empowering mayors to deliver mass transit in their towns and cities so they can make decisions for the communities they know best.

The work of the Mass Transit Taskforce is already underway, with evidence already being gathered ahead of its first recommendations in 6 months.

Further details on the taskforce, including its full membership and immediate next steps, will be announced in due course.

Bridget Rosewell CBE yesterday said:

Integrated mass transit systems can transform how people move around our towns and cities, connecting communities with jobs, homes and opportunity. I am pleased to chair this taskforce as it looks closely at the barriers to delivery and provides practical recommendations to government and local leaders on how to turn ambition into reality.

Yesterday’s announcement builds on a package of measures the government has taken to give local leaders greater control over transport in their areas.

Spending Review 2025 committed £15.6 billion to Transport for City Regions (TCR) settlements, more than doubling investment in local transport across England’s largest city regions.

The Bus Services Act, which became law in October 2025, marked a new era for bus travel – making it easier for local authorities to take control of routes, protecting passengers from sudden cuts and lifting the ban on councils running their own bus companies.

The government’s Better Connected strategy, launched in April 2026, goes further still – setting out more than 40 commitments to make everyday journeys simpler and more affordable. Among its measures, local leaders are being given new tools to introduce tap-and-go contactless travel across buses, trams and trains, replicating the joined-up systems already in place in cities like Liverpool, London and Nottingham.

Together with record investment in local roads and the Mass Transit Taskforce, the government is delivering on its commitment to give local leaders the powers and funding they need to build transport networks that work for their communities.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, yesterday said:

We have ambitious plans for our region, and a mass transit system is a key part of that – by improving connections and boosting growth. But we all know that there are too many blockers to delivering mass transit schemes in this country, so I welcome this taskforce and support any measures that will bring about real change. Local leaders know their areas best – putting more powers in our hands will allow us to deliver on the change we know our communities want and deserve.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, yesterday said:

I am pushing on with our project to take the North East’s Metro system to Washington, where residents have been campaigning to be part of the network since it opened in 1980. That shows how much people value world-class mass transit and I’m proud to be building Metro’s first new extension for 30 years as North East Mayor. Our iconic Metro system was the UK’s first modern mass transit system when it opened in 1980 and has since carried more than 1.7 billion people. It is a lifeline for so many people, with over 30 million journeys every year taking people to jobs, education and other opportunities. The government’s taskforce will help support my ambition to take Metro to new places as the heart of the Angel Network, a world-class integrated transport network where buses and mass transit can best meet the needs of local people.

Helen Godwin, Mayor of the West of England, yesterday said:

Mass transit is a crucial layer of the West of England’s transport system for the future. This is on top of the better buses, more trains and stations, and safer roads and active travel that we’re working to deliver. The government’s new Mass Transit Taskforce will bring additional expertise as we look at the best potential routes for mass transit in our region to move people around more quickly – whether that’s trams, light rail, or new buses. Just weeks ago, the historic Devolution Act empowered mayors with more levers to make things happen for our areas. Today, it’s brilliant to see even more powers being moved out of Westminster and into the West of England so that we can do more, faster.

Liverpool City Region Mayor, Steve Rotheram, yesterday said:

Liverpool was the birthplace of the world’s first intercity passenger railway, so we know better than most how transformative great transport can be – not just for how people get around, but for jobs, investment and opportunity too. That’s why I’ve pledged to get a rapid transit system up and running in the Liverpool City Region before Euro 2028, starting with bus rapid transit to better connect our communities and make it quicker and easier for people to get to work, education and the opportunities they deserve. For too long, big transport projects outside London have felt harder than they need to be. So it’s really encouraging to see government taking practical steps to help unblock delivery and put more power in the hands of local leaders. That’s how we turn plans on paper into spades in the ground.

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