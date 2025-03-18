New measure to cut driving test waiting times

Latest measure tackles driving test backlog and helps to ensure learners can take their tests without unnecessary delays.

Fewer driving test slots will be wasted as the government announces an extension to the window for test cancellations to prevent last minute changes.

From 8 April 2025, learner drivers will need to give more notice when changing or cancelling their car driving test to avoid losing their fee. Currently, customers can cancel up to 3 days ahead of their test without losing their test fee.

Under the new rules, learners must give 10 full working days’ notice to change or cancel their test without losing the fee.

This is the latest action in the government’s 7-point plan to reduce waiting times and will allow more slots to be made available.

Extending the window will also encourage customers to be better prepared and ready to pass when they book their test – as well as encourage learners to change or cancel their test sooner if they’re not ready and so give more chance for appointments to be used by someone else.

Minister for the Future of Roads, Lilian Greenwood, yesterday said:

Driving is more than just a means of transport; it is a lifeline for many, opening doors to jobs, opportunities and ultimately contributing to the growth of our economy. The measures announced today are another vital step in tackling the driving test backlog and ensuring that more learners who are ready to take their test can do so without unnecessary delays. These new measures will ensure that driving test appointments are used efficiently, encouraging learners to make adjustments to their schedules sooner, should they not be fully prepared.

The change announced yesterday (17 March 2025) is part of the government’s 7-point plan to help reduce driving test waiting times.

Announced in December 2024, the plan includes:

recruiting and training 450 driving examiners

reviewing and improving the rules for booking driving tests

introducing tougher terms and conditions for the service driving instructors use to book and manage car driving tests for their pupils

Loveday Ryder, DVSA’s Chief Executive, yesterday said:

Extending the short notice cancellation period for driving tests forms part of our 7-point plan to reduce driving test waiting times. This will encourage learners to change or cancel their test sooner so we can offer up those slots to other customers. We remain committed to reducing driving test waiting times and supporting learners in getting on the road when they are truly ready and safe to do so.

To further protect motorists given continued cost-of-living pressures and potential fuel price volatility amid global uncertainty, the government has also frozen fuel duty at current levels for another year to support hardworking families and businesses, saving the average car driver £59.

Roads media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000