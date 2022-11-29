Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
New measures to improve access to dental care
A new package of measures to improve patient access to dental care has been introduced by the government.
- All NHS dentists to receive fairer payments for providing more complex dental care to those who need it most
- Dentists will be required to update NHS website regularly to make it clear which practices are taking on new patients and the services available, improving access
- This will ensure the system better supports all dentists and their teams while also providing better value for money dental care for patients.
As of yesterday, NHS dentists will receive fairer payments for delivering complex dental care to incentivise practices to take on high needs patients who require treatment the most.
Previously dentists would receive the same payments for all treatments delivered within band two, which includes fillings and tooth extractions, regardless of the amount of time taken to deliver the work. For example, they would receive the same payment for one filling as three fillings.
This meant dentists may not have been able to afford to take on patients who had not seen a dentist for an extended period who require more extensive treatment as a result.
The contract changes, which came into force yesterday, will provide fairer payments to dentists by taking into account the time taken to do the work, incentivising practices to provide the care needed for patients with complex and high needs.
Health Minster Neil O’Brien yesterday said:
I am determined to make sure everybody seeking NHS dental care can receive it when they need it.
Our new contract rewards dentists more fairly for taking on high needs patients and delivering treatments to those who need it most.
It will not solve all the problems overnight, but it will help improve access and ensure the system supports dentists and their teams.
The new contract will also require dental practices to regularly update information on the ‘Find a Dentist’ tool on the NHS website, ensuring it accurately reflects available services. This will help patients to locate practices taking on new patients and access the treatments they need quickly.
This government is also introducing legislation which will provide the General Dental Council (GDC) with greater flexibility to amend its international registration processes for overseas qualified dentists. This will pave the way for additional exams places and enable the GDC to recognise and accept more qualifications for dentists and dental care professionals who want to work in the UK and support a reduction in unnecessary delays.
Louise Ansari, national director of Healthwatch England yesterday said:
Thousands of people have spoken up about their struggles accessing an NHS dentist over the last few years, telling us about dental practices in many regions either closing down or not accepting new NHS patients. This announcement shows the power of their voices, with government listening and taking action.
The changes should help people find clear and up to date information on dentists taking on new NHS patients. While people with more complex dental problems will find it easier to access care because of the shift in how the NHS pays dentists. Ultimately, we hope these combined measures will help to reduce long waiting times, the extended periods of pain many people suffer and prevent the extreme cases of DIY dentistry we have seen.
These changes are a good start and when put into practice can help ensure dental care that is accessible and affordable to everyone who needs it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-measures-to-improve-access-to-dental-care
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Health and Social Care Secretary: Spectator Health Summit29/11/2022 15:10:00
Speech given yesterday by Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay at the Spectator Health Summit in London.
Government to use Vaccine Taskforce model to tackle health challenges28/11/2022 16:10:00
Patients will benefit from cutting-edge new treatments as the government introduces a Vaccine Taskforce style approach to tackling health challenges.
New obesity treatments and technology to save the NHS billions28/11/2022 13:10:00
A £20 million research boost will help to develop new medicines and digital tools which have been shown to help people shed 20% of their weight.
Eligible people urged to get vaccinated as flu season officially under way25/11/2022 12:10:00
Flu cases have risen to levels not seen before Covid pandemic, with all eligible people now urged to come forward.
Record numbers of NHS doctors and nurses24/11/2022 16:05:00
A record number of doctors and nurses are now working in the NHS in England
GP practice data available for first time24/11/2022 15:05:00
Patients will have better choice of what GP practice they visit after data showing appointment waiting times is published for the first time today.
Consultation launched to protect patients from silent pandemic of antimicrobial resistance23/11/2022 13:10:00
New consultation launched to inform next stage of tackling antimicrobial resistance building on 20-year vision.
Independent review of Integrated Care Systems21/11/2022 10:10:10
Review will explore how best to cut through red-tape and boost efficiency, financial accountability and autonomy, with fewer national targets.