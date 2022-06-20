Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
New measures to propel 'superpower' of pensions in UK’s net zero journey
UK pensions have been given a green boost through new measures which will drive forward ambitions to tackle climate risk.
These will require pension schemes to measure and publish how their investments support the Paris Agreement climate goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
For the first time, pension savers will be able to see the impact of their investments and better understand how climate risks are being considered and mitigated, via climate risk reports published by their pension scheme.
Together with existing climate regulations, the new measures will mean from October this year more than 80% of UK pension scheme members will be invested in pension schemes subject to these new rules.
This is helping pave the way for greener pensions amid an economic transition to net zero that will create the opportunity to invest in green businesses, support jobs for the future, and ultimately help grow a stronger and more sustainable economy.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said:
We are making sure our pensions can be a superpower delivering prosperity for people – and the planet – by making changes to the rules about how they are managed.
We’re paving the way for greener pensions which can offer sustainable returns for members while accelerating our net zero ambition and supporting local jobs.
The measures are part of a consultation response published on 17 June 2022 as the Secretary of State visited Abbey View Produce in Bury St Edmunds. Developed with financial backing from UK pension funds managed by Greencoat Capital, the greenhouse is a world first low carbon heating and greenhouse facility – demonstrating the power of pensions and their role in net zero.
James Samworth of Greencoat Capital said:
The greenhouses are a brilliant example of how pension funds can have a direct impact. Abbey View at Bury St. Edmunds are decarbonising UK horticulture, improving food security, and creating employment whilst delivering secure income for pensioners. Renewable energy more broadly is a great asset class for pension funds, matching their liabilities with long-term, inflation linked returns.
The publication comes ahead of a 3-week ‘Green Nudge’ trial which will see pension scheme members encouraged to learn more about making greener pension choices.
In recent years, the DWP has also opened doors to a wider range of investments – known as illiquid investments – for occupational pension schemes, making it easier for them to invest in projects that will help move the dial towards a carbon free economy, including infrastructure projects.
Read the full consultation response Climate and investment reporting: setting expectations and empowering savers
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-measures-to-propel-superpower-of-pensions-in-uk-s-net-zero-journey
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
We want to help people start, stay and succeed in work: Minster for Disabled People statement to UN General Assembly16/06/2022 14:12:00
Chloe Smith recently (14 June 2022) delivered the UK statement at the 15th Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Eligible pensioners urged to claim Pension Credit to help with cost of living16/06/2022 13:10:00
Pensioners and their loved ones are being urged to take up Pension Credit as new figures show an estimated £1.7 billion in benefit is being left unclaimed.
Over eight million households to get new cost-of-living payment from 14 July15/06/2022 11:15:00
More than eight million households across the whole of the UK will get a cash payment from July to ease cost of living pressures, as the Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey sets out detailed plans today.
Call for evidence launched to help people make the most of their pensions14/06/2022 11:25:00
Helping people understand their pension options in retirement is the focus of a new call for evidence published by the Department for Work and Pensions today (14 June 2022).
More healthcare professionals given powers to certify fit notes10/06/2022 16:10:00
New legislation to allow a wider range of healthcare professionals to certify fit notes has been introduced by the UK government to ease pressure on GPs. This legislation change applies across England, Scotland and Wales.
Mission for fairer, greener jobs market agreed at UK-led International Employment summit07/06/2022 16:20:00
Today, 7 June, member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) agreed to ambitious new plans to boost sustainability and inclusivity in employment, as the UK chaired the first Employment and Labour Ministerial since before the pandemic.
ILO Committee on the Application of Standards: UK statement (June 2022)06/06/2022 13:12:00
Rita French, UK Human Rights Ambassador, delivered the following statement during the ILO Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS). The discussion focussed on China’s non-compliance with ILO Convention 111 on non-discrimination.
Prime Minister rallies employers to help get 500,000 into work27/05/2022 15:20:00
Over 347,000 unemployed people on benefits have found work in just four months through the Government’s Way to Work campaign – an ambitious national push to get half a million more people into jobs by the end of June.