New measures to sanction offenders who refuse to attend sentencing hearings

Joint APCC Leads for Victims, Lisa Townsend and Clare Moody, responded to the publication of the Victims and Courts Bill

“We very much welcome plans contained in the Bill to compel offenders to attend their sentencing hearing with the threat of additional sanctions. It is absolutely right that those convicted of terrible crimes should be in court to receive their sentence, not compounding the hurt and trauma they have caused their victims and their families by refusing to face them.

“Ensuring appropriate and timely support is in place for victims of crime is a key part of a Police and Crime Commissioner’s role so we fully support measures that ensure victims are at the heart of the criminal justice process. Whilst the families who have campaigned so hard for this change will not benefit from it themselves, their efforts mean dangerous criminals must be in court to face the full consequences of being brought to justice for their crimes.”

Notes: