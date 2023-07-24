Cabinet Office
|Printable version
New medal to recognise British humanitarian heroes
A new medal recognising people who have responded during a major humanitarian crisis is being introduced.
- Deputy Prime Minister unveils a new medal for those who respond to humanitarian crises such as conflict and natural disasters.
- Medal one of the first new awards to be approved by His Majesty The King, on advice from the government.
A new medal to recognise people who have responded selflessly during or after a major humanitarian crisis was yesterday announced by the government.
The Humanitarian Medal will be awarded to staff in public service organisations and charities, who respond in support of human welfare or in the immediate aftermath of a crisis.
Recipients will be people who have responded to major humanitarian disasters, such as those who have provided disaster relief or helped those in need in conflict zones.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden yesterday said:
Britain has a long and proud tradition of being first in line to help those in need, wherever they may be in the world.
This new medal is a fitting tribute to our humanitarian heroes who put the needs of others before their own, often in the most challenging or dangerous environments.
The UK has consistently been a world leader in providing humanitarian assistance.
The Humanitarian Medal will be awarded to those who have responded to emergencies both abroad and in the UK, including:
- Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes and floods
- Conflict related crises
- Biological emergencies, such as an epidemic
- Large industrial accidents
An example of the kind of service which the medal will recognise is the work by civilian and military organisations following the outbreak of Ebola across West Africa in 2015, which the UK marked with a bespoke Ebola Medal.
International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell yesterday said:
At a time when the world faces increasing crises, this new Humanitarian Medal recognises the unsung humanitarian heroes who go above and beyond to provide aid when disasters hit.
I applaud the efforts of those who show such courage and serve as inspiration in a range of desperate situations.
Our work around the world depends on these extraordinary people, and this award honours their outstanding contribution in responding to a major crisis.
The new medal will be similar to a military operational medal, in which it will seek to acknowledge service given in response to a specific event.
Civil servants, charity workers, as well as military personnel, the emergency services, such as the police and heath workers, working on behalf of the UK Government will be eligible.
The design, which has been approved by HM The King, features laurel wreaths symbolising victory in overcoming a crisis, interwoven with a banner proclaiming “For humanitarian service”. The obverse will bear an effigy of His Majesty The King.
The ribbon design reflects the different paths for humanitarian service and the variety of services involved in such responses. The ribbon has a central stripe of white to represent civilians and peace, with four narrow stripes on either side of red, light blue, dark blue and purple. Red represents humanitarian organisations. Dark blue and purple represent the other services.
Government departments will be responsible for developing recommendations for use of the medal to the Committee on the Grant of Honours, Decorations and Medals. Recommendations for medal awards will then be submitted to approval for His Majesty The King.
The government is committed to making sure honours represent the length and breadth of the country, celebrating the fantastic contribution of people from every corner of the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-medal-to-recognise-british-humanitarian-heroes
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Government apologises to veterans for egregious historic LGBT policy in the Armed Forces20/07/2023 10:17:00
The PM and Defence Secretary apologise to LGBT personnel and veterans impacted by the historic ban.
Whitehall set to bring in AI and data experts under plans to turbocharge productivity20/07/2023 09:20:00
Digital gurus from the private sector will be parachuted into government departments as part of radical plans to turbocharge the technological skills of civil servants, Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin revealed yesterday.
What do first-time users think of the GOV.UK Prototype Kit?19/07/2023 16:22:00
Blog posted by: Alina Graham – User researcher, GDS, 18 July 2023 – Categories: User research.
Local Authorities and landlords urged to step up with ‘final push’ to resettle Afghans who supported Britain19/07/2023 11:20:00
Local councils have been urged to step up efforts to provide permanent homes for the remaining Afghans who fled the Taliban and are currently living in temporary hotel accommodation, at a cost of around £1 million per day to taxpayers.
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme and Veterans Welfare Reviews18/07/2023 15:17:15
The reviews have offered recommendations to improve the experience of those requiring veterans’ welfare or compensation services.
Veterans’ Gateway to be refreshed and taken into the Office for Veterans’ Affairs14/07/2023 10:25:00
The Government has launched a refresh of the Veterans’ Gateway, which will improve access to welfare services for ex-forces personnel.
£50 million available to support evaluations!13/07/2023 13:10:00
The Evaluation Task Force is excited to share details of four funds, worth over £50 million, to support evaluations across government!
New recurring payments and webhook features available through GOV.UK Pay07/07/2023 13:17:00
Blog posted by: Alan Maddrell – Senior Content Designer for GOV.UK Pay, Government Digital Service, 05 July 2023 – Categories: GOV.UK Pay, Posts for Tech Specialists.
1.5 million people already benefiting from reform of government services online07/07/2023 09:10:00
A new universal login is making public services easier to access online for more than 1.5 million people. The system, allows users to have just one account, one username, one password and one identity check to use Government services.