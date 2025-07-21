Scottish Government
|Printable version
New medicine to protect higher-risk babies from RSV
Single injection to help prevent the common winter virus.
More babies who are born very prematurely will now be protected against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with the introduction of a new single injection which lasts throughout the winter season.
Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the single dose long-acting antibody medicine, nirsevimab (Beyfortus®) will replace the five monthly jabs which were previously offered to higher-risk infants between October and February.
In addition, the existing programme for higher risk infants is being expanded to include very preterm infants, born before 32 weeks.
Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto:
“RSV can be life-threatening to babies born very early.
“That is why I am pleased the single jab will be offered by all NHS Boards across Scotland from this September, helping to protect these high-risk infants over winter.
“We will continue to work hard to protect Scotland’s most vulnerable groups against the respiratory illnesses which circulate throughout the colder months. Our various prevention programmes help reduce avoidable admissions to hospital and therefore the pressure on our NHS.”
Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, Head of Vaccination and Immunisation at Public Health Scotland, said:
“The last year has seen significant progress in efforts to protect those most vulnerable to RSV, including the introduction of the maternal RSV vaccine which is offered at 28 weeks of pregnancy and helps protect newborn babies from serious illness. Babies born prematurely are at highest risk of serious complications from RSV and we welcome this programme expansion, which will help to ensure that even more babies are protected during their most vulnerable early months.”
BACKGROUND
RSV can lead to life-threatening pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis, a lung infection.
The current RSV maternal vaccine (for infant protection) is given at 28 weeks, so the expansion of the programme to all infants born before 32 weeks gives protection to those babies who are unlikely to benefit from maternal vaccination.
The new injection for babies is the latest development in efforts to protect those most vulnerable to RSV and prevent unnecessary hospital admissions over the busy winter period. Last August, Scotland was the first nation in the UK to introduce another new RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, for pregnant women and older adults - more than 70% of eligible older adults took up the offer, leading to a Public Health Scotland study, published in the Lancet, showing a 62% reduction in RSV related hospitalisations among this group.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-medicine-to-protect-higher-risk-babies-from-rsv/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scotland's wellbeing economy21/07/2025 12:05:00
This report describes how the Scottish Government is taking a broader view of what it means to be a successful economy, society and country.
Foster and kinship carers - Scottish Recommended Allowance: implementation review21/07/2025 10:05:00
Findings from independent research that was commissioned by the Scottish Government to collect data on whether the implementation of the Scottish Recommended Allowance (SRA) had achieved (or was starting to achieve) its policy intent.
Age of Criminal Responsibility: learning event report 202509/07/2025 10:05:00
The Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Act 2019 (‘the Act’) raised the age of criminal responsibility in Scotland from 8 to 12 years which is the highest age of all UK nations.
Detect Cancer Earlier marketing campaign: evaluation report 2024/202508/07/2025 13:05:00
An overview of the Detect Cancer Earlier campaign, which ran in two bursts (August/September 2024 and March 2025), including independent evaluation results.
Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray: final evaluation report08/07/2025 12:05:00
Independent evaluation report of the Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray.
Further support for victims of crime08/07/2025 10:05:00
Victim Surcharge Fund opens for new applications.
Community Right to Buy07/07/2025 15:05:05
Views are being sought on how to improve legal rights intended to help community groups take ownership of local land and assets.