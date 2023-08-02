Homeless Link
|Printable version
New member: Clothing Collective
We're delighted to welcome Clothing Collective as a new member of Homeless Link!
We asked Clothing Collective's Chair, Antony Wroe, to tell us a little bit about who they are and their work supporting charities:
"It’s an unavoidable experience felt by many moving throughout cities across the country; the moment in which you notice an individual with nothing left. People who, with little to no support network, and perhaps without money, food, clothes or shelter, live in our country under society’s radar.
In these moments, we're left to make a choice. Should we be giving this person money or should we be supporting them some other way? If we do give them money directly, perhaps we're not truly helping and just exacerbating their situation? One question seems to underpin every encounter of this kind: how can we best support these people?
It’s almost ironic that we have a growth in the charity shop sector on our high streets. More people are donating their unwanted clothes to these shops, yet we have this problem wherein people in need are unable to get access to clothes. If a mechanism could be created in which those in need could access the stock held at charity shops, we would not only be providing them with clothes, but we would also be restoring dignity in the individual.
This is the genesis of the vision of Clothing Collective; where individuals in need can readily go into any charity shop and choose their own clothes.
We partner with charity shops who accept our gift cards in return for clothing stock held at their shops. We also partner with support charities who exclusively distribute our gift cards on our behalf to those people in need to redeem them at one of our ‘charity shop partners’."
To find out more about Clothing Collective, visit clothingcollective.org.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-clothing-collective/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Inside the work of the Pan London PRS (Private Rented Sector) Forum01/08/2023 15:20:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Chrystalla Karvella talks about her work in London, and in particular the work of the PRS (Private Rented Sector) forum.
New member: BCP Council27/07/2023 10:25:00
We're delighted to welcome Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council as a new member of Homeless Link!
Could you be our next Trustee?27/07/2023 09:25:00
Ahead of Homeless Link's Board Elections, Company Secretary and Director of Social Change Fiona Colley is inviting you to get involved.
Homelessness charities urge Devon County Council to reject ‘dangerous’ funding cuts26/07/2023 11:10:00
Homelessness charities providing vital services within Devon have issued a plea to Devon County Council to reject proposed cuts to homelessness funding ahead of a special meeting of the Health and Adult Care Scrutiny Committee.
Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund launches25/07/2023 15:20:00
On Monday 24th July, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) launched the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.
Coaching Spotlight: Tanya English25/07/2023 11:10:00
Finding the right guidance and support can make all the difference when leading an organisation.
Spotlight on: frontline worker wellbeing14/07/2023 10:20:00
St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity undertakes an annual survey to gather the views and experiences of frontline homelessness workers across the UK.
Excellence Awards 2023: Winners announced!13/07/2023 09:20:00
We are thrilled to announce the winners of our annual Excellence Awards for 2023.