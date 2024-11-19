Homeless Link
New member: Fighting Homelessness CIC
We're delighted to welcome Fighting Homelessness CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
Fighting Homelessness CIC is a not-for-profit organisation that helps people going through homelessness by providing them with martial arts training sessions. These sessions aim to equip individuals with a support mechanism they may need to keep going, in often extremely hard circumstances.
Since its inception in 2021, Fight Homelessness has helped individuals across Wales.
Rob Green, Fighting Homelessness founder, said:
"Fighting Homelessness is all about using the hidden support within combat sports to help a person overcome the challenges faced with homelessness. Originally it started out as a programme within a local authority, but the demand since has made us into a not-for-profit, supported by The National Lottery.”
To find out more, visit Facebook or email Rob at robertgreen@fightinghomelessnessCIC.onmicrosoft.com
