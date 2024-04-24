New member: Hiba Foundation

We're delighted to welcome Hiba Foundation as a new member of Homeless Link!

Hiba Foundation is a UK registered charity focused on helping women suffering from domestic abuse, homelessness and hardship who are socially and economically disadvantaged.

Their services include providing refuges, safe houses and emergency accommodations coupled with advice and support to victims at risk of abuse.

Collaborating with other charities, local authorities and statutory organisations, they also aim to help build awareness about homelessness and domestic abuse towards women, girls and children.