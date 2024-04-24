Homeless Link
New member: Hiba Foundation
We're delighted to welcome Hiba Foundation as a new member of Homeless Link!
Hiba Foundation is a UK registered charity focused on helping women suffering from domestic abuse, homelessness and hardship who are socially and economically disadvantaged.
Their services include providing refuges, safe houses and emergency accommodations coupled with advice and support to victims at risk of abuse.
Collaborating with other charities, local authorities and statutory organisations, they also aim to help build awareness about homelessness and domestic abuse towards women, girls and children.
We believe in a world where abuse towards any woman, girl and child is obsolete.
Website: hibafoundation.org
LinkedIn: Hiba Foundation
Phone: 0330 133 6395
Specialties: Domestic abuse, Homelessness, Refuges, Advice, Safe houses.
To find out more about their work visit their website or contact info@hibafoundation.organd for referrals@hibafoundation.org
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-hiba-foundation/
