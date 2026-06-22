Homeless Link
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New member: Lunna Care
We are delighted to welcome Lunna Care as a new member of Homeless Link!
About Lunna Care CIC
Lunna Care CIC is a Community Interest Company dedicated to supporting vulnerable adults by providing safe, stable, and high-quality supported accommodation. The organisation works with individuals who may be experiencing homelessness, mental health challenges, learning disabilities, substance misuse issues, or other circumstances that place them at risk of social exclusion. Their primary aim is to help people rebuild their lives by offering a secure environment where they can develop the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to live independently.
Lunna Care takes a person-centred approach, recognising that every individual's journey is different. In addition to providing accommodation, the organisation offers tailored support and supervision designed to address each person's unique needs and goals. This includes assistance with accessing healthcare services, managing finances, developing life skills, engaging with education and training opportunities, and securing employment. By providing practical and emotional support, Lunna Care helps service users overcome barriers and work towards long-term stability and independence.
The organisation's ethos is centred on creating a welcoming, supportive, and empowering environment where people feel respected, valued, and safe. Lunna Care aims to support individuals in developing the confidence and skills required to sustain employment, maintain tenancies, and successfully transition into permanent accommodation. Through its holistic approach, the organisation seeks not only to address immediate housing needs but also to promote lasting positive outcomes that improve overall wellbeing and quality of life.
As a Community Interest Company, Lunna Care operates with a social purpose, reinvesting its efforts into delivering meaningful support and creating opportunities for some of the most vulnerable members of the community. Its work contributes to reducing homelessness, promoting social inclusion, and helping individuals achieve greater independence and a more secure future.
To find out more about their work, visit: www.lunna.care
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-lunna-care/
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