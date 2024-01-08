New member: MeYouWellbeing

We're delighted to welcome MeYouWellbeing as a new member of Homeless Link!

The Mental Health Hub by MeYouWellbeing is a UK wide non-profit organisation delivering grassroots, community focused, therapeutic crisis intervention and mental health support. Their goal is to work towards suicide prevention, crisis management and general mental wellbeing in a manner which is trauma informed, easily accessible and culturally appropriate. The Mental Health Hub by MeYouWellbeing Team is especially passionate about the intersection of homelessness and mental health - and ensuring there are no barriers to accessing mental health services.

The Mental Health Hub by MeYouWellbeing recognises that mental health is an integral part of the journey toward stable and secure living, also recognising the unique challenges faced by those dealing with homelessness. Their holistic approach aims to address mental health needs comprehensively. The Hub's collaborative efforts extend beyond conventional approaches, as they work hand-in-hand with local grassroots organisations to create a network of support. Through their services and partnerships, they strive to break the cycle of homelessness by prioritising mental wellbeing. From counselling services to tailored therapeutic interventions, The Mental Health Hub by MeYouWellbeing is dedicated to offering a range of resources that empower individuals on their path to stability.