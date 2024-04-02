Homeless Link
New member: Muslim Women's Network UK
We're delighted to welcome Muslim Women's Network UK as a new member of Homeless Link!
The Muslim Women's Network UK (MWNUK) is the only national Muslim women's organisation in Britain. As a small national charity, its primary aim is to improve social justice and equality for Muslim women and girls. With a national membership that includes individuals and organisations, MWNUK collectively reaches tens of thousands of Muslim women. Additionally, its membership extends to women of other faiths or no faith, as well as men who support their work.
MWNUK gathers insights into the experiences of Muslim women and girls through research and helpline inquiries. This information helps identify gaps in policies and practices, which MWNUK uses to advise decision-makers in government (including at Ministerial level) and other public bodies. Furthermore, MWNUK's understanding of the challenges faced by Muslim women and girls informs its community campaigns. The organisation also develops resources and provides training to empower women and girls with knowledge about their rights and how to access support.
To find out more about their work visit their website or email contact@mwnuk.co.uk
