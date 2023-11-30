New member: Reset-21 CIC

We're delighted to welcome Reset-21 CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!

We spoke Reset-21's Director, Brian Ward, to find out more about their work:

"Reset-21 CIC is a not-for-profit community interest company set up to provide in-depth training around the complex developmental trauma that is so common in the experience of homelessness and disenfranchisement for all practitioners who work in this most challenging field.

We also provide 1:1 counselling and therapeutic support direct to the most complex clients throughout Kent who may struggle with long histories of homelessness or substance dependencies. These are typically those people who may have struggled to either access, or to remain engaged with, statutory service support.

We additionally provide 1:1 supervision and reflective practice for practitioners to support their ongoing training, personal development, and safe working practice.

We fundamentally work to help organisations evolve, most cost-effectively, as fully ‘psychologically informed environments’ (the ‘PIE’ model of care and practice) - to safeguard their working practices; continuity of care, and safeguarding of both clients and staff.

Reset-21 CIC is keen to work with any organisations or practitioners working in the field of complex developmental trauma, to best support those in their care."

To find out more about their work visit their website or contact:

www.reset-21.org

reset-21cic@hotmail.com