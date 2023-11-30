Homeless Link
|Printable version
New member: Reset-21 CIC
We're delighted to welcome Reset-21 CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
We spoke Reset-21's Director, Brian Ward, to find out more about their work:
"Reset-21 CIC is a not-for-profit community interest company set up to provide in-depth training around the complex developmental trauma that is so common in the experience of homelessness and disenfranchisement for all practitioners who work in this most challenging field.
We also provide 1:1 counselling and therapeutic support direct to the most complex clients throughout Kent who may struggle with long histories of homelessness or substance dependencies. These are typically those people who may have struggled to either access, or to remain engaged with, statutory service support.
We additionally provide 1:1 supervision and reflective practice for practitioners to support their ongoing training, personal development, and safe working practice.
We fundamentally work to help organisations evolve, most cost-effectively, as fully ‘psychologically informed environments’ (the ‘PIE’ model of care and practice) - to safeguard their working practices; continuity of care, and safeguarding of both clients and staff.
Reset-21 CIC is keen to work with any organisations or practitioners working in the field of complex developmental trauma, to best support those in their care."
To find out more about their work visit their website or contact:
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-reset-21/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Shocking statistics show urgent need for action on rental reform.30/11/2023 16:10:00
New government statistics released today (30th November 2023) show that homelessness is increasing faster than expected.
Warm spaces: providing respite for those that need it in cold weather30/11/2023 11:05:00
Last week, the UKHSA published an evidence review and toolkit that can help local organisations plan and deliver warm spaces.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Charnwood Borough Council after it disclosed the new address of a domestic abuse victim to her ex-partner.29/11/2023 16:25:00
Last week, the UKHSA published an evidence review and toolkit that can help local organisations plan and deliver warm spaces.
Launching the Homelessness Practice Incubator Project28/11/2023 11:10:00
Homeless Link's new project manager, Sergiu Sidei introduces an exciting initiative that could drive innovation across the sector.
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women27/11/2023 09:25:00
Every year, a “16 days of activism” campaign against gender-based violence begins on 25th November and ends on International Human Rights Day: 10th December.
Leicestershire County Council votes to de-commission homelessness contract24/11/2023 15:10:00
On 24/11/2023, Leicestershire County Council (LCC) cabinet voted to approve a proposal to de-commission the homelessness support contract from April 2024.
Homeless Link welcomes Government decision to uplift LHA23/11/2023 15:10:00
On 22/11/2023, in the Autumn Statement, following tireless campaigining from the homelessness sector, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt finally announced that the Government was uplifting the Local Housing Allowance rate to the 30th percentile. Previously, the Government had frozen the LHA rate since April 2020.
“Safeguarding is everyone’s business”: launch of new Expert Citizens toolkit22/11/2023 15:05:00
Bruno Ornelas and Andy Meakin introduce an initiative developed from a collaborative effort involving academic researchers, legal experts, and both statutory and non-statutory practitioners: The Safeguarding Toolkit for Multiple Exclusion Homelessness.
Housing First needs greater cross-sector working to fulfil potential17/11/2023 16:20:00
Experts at the national Housing First Conference agreed that the approach goes far beyond simply addressing rough sleeping. They called for Housing First to be rolled out nationwide with a cross-departmental approach, sustainable funding and the backing of multiple sectors.