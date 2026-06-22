Homeless Link
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New member: SLEAP
We are delighted to welcome SLEAP as a new member of Homeless Link!
SLEAP (Support, Lodgings, Emergency Accommodation and Prevention) is a community charity working across Central Lancashire, including South Ribble, Chorley and Preston. Set up by local people wanting to do something about youth homelessness, the organisation supports people aged 16 to 25.
We believe that overcoming homelessness for good requires more than just a roof, more than just a quick fix, so we work alongside people from the point of crisis through to thriving.
For over 30 years, SLEAP has delivered a wide range of services, including emergency accommodation, supported lodgings, crisis support, wellbeing groups, prevention programmes, community-based support, counselling, and a bicycle borrowing scheme.
We believe people can make a difference, we believe lives can change, one small step at a time.
To find out more about their work, visit: sleap.co.uk
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-sleap/
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