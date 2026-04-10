Homeless Link
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New member: Street Support Partnership Leeds
We are delighted to welcome Street Support Partnership Leeds as a new member of Homeless Link!
The Street Support Partnership is the multi-agency approach to support people who are rough sleeping or begging across Leeds. The partnership is made up of a number of organisations ranging from commissioned services and statutory teams to charities and grassroots groups.
The partnership brings together a range of local services, including street outreach teams, a daytime resource centre, and access to physical healthcare through a GP practice and the Bevan Bus. It also includes mental health workers, substance use services, social workers, police and probation partners, and accommodation providers offering emergency, medium‑ and long‑term housing.
If you are worried about someone sleeping rough or begging in Leeds, you can make a StreetLink referral, or contact saferleedsstreetsupport@leeds.gov.uk.
To learn more about the partnership and their services, you can get in touch directly using the email above.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-street-support-partnership-leeds/
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