New member: The Good Economy
We're delighted to welcome The Good Economy as a new member of Homeless Link!
The Good Economy Partnership (TGE) is an impact advisory firm dedicated to enhancing the role of business and finance in inclusive and sustainable development.
Established in 2015, TGE offers research, strategy consulting, and impact measurement and management services. They provide impact measurement, management and reporting services for investors in affordable housing and real estate to help their clients to understand, enhance and communicate their positive impact on people, places and the planet. Their clients include CBRE Investment Management, L&G Affordable Homes and Nuveen. Their services aim to enable clients to ensure impact considerations are fully integrated into their investment process and to achieve high standards of transparency and accountability.
TGE also lead on sector-wide collaborations and research projects, including:
- Zooming in on the “S” in ESG – A road map for Social Value in Real Estate – A research project with the Urban Land Institute to develop a shared and better understanding of how to define, optimise and measure social value across the real estate industry.
- The Sustainability Report Standard for Social Housing – the development of a Standard to report ESG performance in the social housing sector – now used by over 90 organisations including housing associations and financial institutions
- Towards an approach to Impact Reporting for Investments in social and affordable housing – a partnership led by TGE and Big Society Capital, aimed at equity investors
- Developing an approach to Place-based Impact Investing in the UK – a collaborative project seeking to scale-up institutional investment that creates positive local place-based impact in the UK.
To find out more about their work visit their website or contact info@thegoodeconomy.co.uk
