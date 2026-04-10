Homeless Link
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New member: Vision Care
We are delighted to welcome Vision Care as a new member of Homeless Link!
Vision Care is a charity aiming to transform the eye health and wellbeing of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across the UK. Their vision is a future where no one is denied the right to sight because of their housing status, delivering free eye tests and prescription glasses to those who need them most. Alongside practical care, they provide training and resources to raise awareness of vision issues and advocate for eye care as an essential part of comprehensive care.
"Good vision underpins every aspect of daily life - from reading important documents and staying safe on the street, to accessing work, education, and essential services. By joining Homeless Link, we’re proud to highlight the importance of eye care and work alongside other members to improve health outcomes and quality of life for people who are too often overlooked."
You can learn more about Vision Care and sign up for updates on their upcoming website here: https://landing.visioncarecharity.org/
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-vision-care/
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